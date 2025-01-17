Joy ride malfunction at amusement park in Hyderabad traps passengers upside down for 30 minutes (WATCH)

A joy ride malfunctioned at Hyderabad's Numaish Exhibition, trapping passengers upside down for 25 minutes due to a battery issue.

Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 17, 2025, 8:32 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 17, 2025, 8:32 PM IST

On January 16, a joy ride malfunction at the Numaish Exhibition in Hyderabad turned into a terrifying experience for passengers, who were trapped upside down for nearly half an hour. The incident occurred when the ride unexpectedly stalled during a trial run due to battery issues, leaving several passengers hanging upside down. The riders could seen screaming for help in the video that surfaced online.

An official from the Exhibition Society explained that the malfunction was caused by a battery problem, and technicians promptly replaced the battery to get the ride operational again. 

“The amusement ride got stuck upside down during a trial run due to battery issues. Technicians on-site quickly replaced the battery, restoring the ride’s functionality," the official said.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported. However, videos of the passengers stuck in mid-air went viral on social media, showing the riders hanging upside down as technicians worked to resolve the issue. Once the battery was replaced, the ride resumed and returned the passengers to an upright position.

The incident raised concerns on social media about the safety of amusement rides, with many questioning the inspection and safety standards of such rides. Social media users described the experience as a "worst nightmare," with some pointing out the risks of being trapped upside down for an extended period. One user commented, "Never sit in such amusement rides, bungee jumping, paragliding, etc. in India. The organisers have no accountability. Your life is at risk"." Another user added, "Very dangerous. Putting someone upside down for 25 minutes could cause serious medical conditions. What are the authorities doing? I am sure there were no checks from their side."

