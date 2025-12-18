Dehradun Police arrested Amit Sehgal and his accomplice Parthosheel in the death case of journalist Pankaj Mishra. Mishra was brutally assaulted during a home invasion on Dec 15 and died on Dec 16 after complaining of severe chest pain.

Two Arrested in Journalist's Death Case

In a major development in the sensational death case of journalist Pankaj Mishra, Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh has confirmed the arrest of two accused after prolonged interrogation. In a self-recorded byte, SSP Ajay Singh said that the police have arrested Amit Sehgal, named in the FIR, along with his accomplice Parthosheel, a resident of Mumbai. The arrests were made after examining evidence, forensic findings, CCTV footage, and recording statements of witnesses.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"Both the accused will be produced before the Court on Wednesday," SSP Singh said. The case pertains to the incident of December 15, when miscreants forcibly entered the residence of journalist Pankaj Mishra in Doon Vihar, Jakhan. Mishra was brutally assaulted during the intrusion. Later that night, he complained of severe chest pain and was rushed to Doon Hospital in the early hours of December 16, where he was declared dead.

Investigation and Charges

Given the seriousness of the incident, Rajpur Police Station registered a case on the complaint filed by the deceased journalist's brother. The FIR named Amit Sehgal as the primary accused and was registered under Sections 103 (Punishment for Murder), 304 (Snatching), 333 (House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault, or wrongful restraint), and 352 (Intentional Insult with Intent to Provoke Breach of Peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

SSP Ajay Singh said, "The police immediately initiated a detailed investigation due to the sensitive nature of the case. A forensic team inspected the crime scene, statements of the deceased's wife and nearby residents were recorded, and CCTV footage from the surrounding area was examined."

Police's Initial Response

"The report of assault had been received the previous night, which the police had attended to. However, no one wished to proceed with legal action at that time, so the police returned. The same incident was reported again in the morning; the person was found unconscious and was immediately taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead," SSP Singh added.

Based on the post-mortem report, witness testimonies, and sustained questioning of the suspects, the police arrested both accused on Wednesday, and both will be produced before the Court on Wednesday, SSP Singh said.

Details of the Assault

According to the FIR, Amit Sehgal, along with others, allegedly formed a gang and forcibly entered the house of journalist Pankaj Mishra around 10 pm on December 15. The accused reportedly abused him verbally and launched a violent assault with the intent to kill.

The named accused, Amit Sehgal, allegedly kicked and punched Mishra on his chest and abdomen, causing him to bleed from the mouth at the spot.

The complaint further stated that after carrying out the assault, Amit Sehgal also took away the mobile phones of Pankaj Mishra and his wife while leaving the house. As per the police report, in the early hours of December 16, around 3 am, journalist Pankaj Mishra became unconscious after experiencing severe pain. Later, he was rushed to Doon Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. (ANI)