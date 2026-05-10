Odisha Deputy CM KV Singh Deo congratulated Joseph Vijay on becoming Tamil Nadu's CM, calling it a significant shift ending DMK/AIADMK rule. Vijay, whose TVK won 108 seats, promised a new era of secularism and social justice in the state.

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo on Sunday, congratulated Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief C Joseph Vijay who took oath Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, and termed it as a significant political shift in the State.

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Speaking to ANI, Singh Deo said, "Firstly, I would like to congratulate Vijay on his taking oath as the CM of Tamil Nadu. I wish him the very best and success."

Odisha Dy CM on 'Significant Political Shift'

Highlighting the end of the decades-long dominance of Dravidian parties - AIADMK and DMK, he said, "After a long time, there has been a change in Tamil Nadu, where AIADMK and DMK are out of government, and a third force has emerged."

Referring to the Stae's history of actors turning chief ministers, Singh Deo added, "In Tamil Nadu, you have always had film stars made CM. In the past, they have been successful, so I think he should also be successful in his endeavours."

Vijay Sworn In as 13th Chief Minister

Earlier today, TVK chief Vijay was sworn in as the 13th Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and took office at the secretariat located in the historic Fort George in Chennai. Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office and secrecy to Vijay and nine ministers of his cabinet at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

The 51-year-old Vijay officially assumed charge at the Secretariat following TVK's historic victory in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Upon his arrival at the Civil Secretariat, the newly sworn-in Chief Minister was welcomed with a grand reception by senior officers and employees. Vijay also received a ceremonial Guard of Honour before formally beginning his tenure.

'A New Era of Secular, Social Justice'

In his first speech as Chief Minister, Vijay thanked the people of Tamil Nadu for their support and called for a "new era" of governance rooted in secularism and social justice. "Come, let all of us together give Tamil Nadu a fresh new government. This is a new beginning, the start of a new era of secular, social justice," he said amid loud cheers from supporters and party workers.

The TVK chief also emphasised his humble background and assured people that he would pursue honest governance. "I am not some divine messenger or prophet. I am just an ordinary human being living a normal life. I will never deceive you with false promises. I will only promise what is possible," Vijay stated.

Addressing young supporters and children who fondly call him "Vijay Mama," he promised to work for their future and welfare.

Alliance Support and Historic Win

He also thanked alliance partners Congress, CPI, CPI(M) and VCK for supporting TVK in crossing the majority mark in the Assembly.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was present at the ceremony along with senior leaders from alliance parties.

The 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections marked a historic breakthrough for TVK, which won 108 seats in its electoral debut and ended the decades-long dominance of the DMK and AIADMK formations in the state. Popularly known as 'Thalapathy', Vijay's political rise has drawn comparisons with former Chief Minister and actor MG Ramachandran. (ANI)