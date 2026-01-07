Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC condemned sloganeering at JNU, stating universities are 'temples of learning, not labs of hate'. She called for strict action against culprits and accused the Congress party of 'hypocrisy' over the incident.

Shaina NC Condemns Sloganeering, Slams Congress

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC on Wednesday condemned the sloganeering at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), asserting that educational institutions must not be turned into centres of hatred and political provocation. Reacting to the controversy, Shaina said the incident undermines universities' core purpose and called for strict action against those responsible. "Universities are temples of learning and not labs of hate. We stand with the JNU administration. The FIR against the culprits seeks legal action against those who are anti-India," she said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Shaina also launched a sharp attack on the Congress party, accusing it of double standards in responding to such incidents. "The Congress's hypocrisy is evident as they defend such filth, remain silent on anti-India activities," she said.

The remarks came amid a political storm following slogans raised at JNU after the Supreme Court denied bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots case.

JNU Administration Submits Report

Meanwhile, the Chief Security Officer (CSO) of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has submitted a report to the University Proctor regarding an incident that occurred on January 5, stating that a small gathering of students became provocative following a judicial development related to the bail pleas of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam.

According to the report, around 30-35 students were present at the spot during the programme. The CSO identified several prominent students allegedly involved in the gathering.

The report noted that while the programme initially remained peaceful, the nature and tone of the gathering changed significantly after the judicial verdict on the bail pleas. It is alleged that some students began raising "highly objectionable, provocative, and inflammatory slogans." Terming the slogans a "direct contempt of the Honourable Supreme Court of India," the CSO stated that such actions were inconsistent with democratic dissent and violated the JNU Code of Conduct. The report further warned that the slogans could seriously disrupt public order, campus harmony, and the university's safety and security.