JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey has voiced strong support for Rahul Gandhi's claims of an undeclared Emergency, alleging that democratic values, press freedom, and constitutional institutions have faced severe threats over the last 12 years.

JMM Backs Rahul Gandhi on State of Democracy Under BJP Government

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) spokesperson Manoj Pandey on Sunday backed Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's remarks on democracy under the BJP-led government, describing the current situation as an undeclared state of "Emergency" and alleging that democratic values, citizens' rights and press freedom had come under threat over the last 12 years.

Reacting to Gandhi's comments at the Bharat Summit 2026 in Hyderabad, Pandey told ANI that concerns over the state of democracy in India were being raised on several national and international platforms. “This issue is being raised on several national and international platforms and is also being discussed abroad. Democracy is almost on the verge of extinction. Citizens' rights are being violated, and press freedom is being restricted,” he said.

The JMM leader further alleged that democratic institutions and constitutional values had weakened over the years, claiming that the country was witnessing an undeclared Emergency. “Over the last 12 years, democratic values have eroded. Democracy exists in our country, but only for show. There is an undeclared state of Emergency, and people are suffering. Constitutional institutions are being manipulated to remain in power,” Pandey said.

The remarks come amid political exchanges over the Bharat Summit 2026 in Hyderabad on Saturday. Rahul Gandhi had alleged that democracy in India was "destroyed" in 2014 and questioned the electoral process. BJP leaders criticised his remarks and demanded an explanation from the Congress over the participation of certain international figures at the summit.

Addressing the gathering, Gandhi claimed that the flow of large amounts of money into the political system had transformed the electoral landscape in 2014. He said the Opposition initially struggled to understand the developments but subsequently identified what he described as the destruction of democracy. "In 2014, we witnessed a completely new election, something we've never seen before. Millions and millions and millions of dollars injected into the political system... The electoral system that was used to close fights, coalition, is suddenly upturned, and I would be lying if I said that the opposition was in shock... There was this crisis in Indian politics for a decade. And then suddenly, we discovered what was happening. We discovered it, and we have proven it without any doubt is that democracy was destroyed in India in 2014," he said.

The Congress leader also questioned the legitimacy of elections, claiming that 140 million people who voted in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections had been declared either non-existent voters or non-voters a few months ago. Referring to Maharashtra elections, he alleged that seven million new voters were added within three months between the national and subsequent state elections, with all of them voting for the BJP. "140 million people who voted in the 2024 Lok Sabha election were declared as either non-existent voters or non-voters a few months ago... If the election commission has declared 140 million voters illegal non-voters, then how is that election possibly legitimate?" he said.

Referring to the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Gandhi further alleged that seven million new voters were added within three months between the Lok Sabha and subsequent state elections, claiming that all of them voted for the BJP. "We have an example in Maharashtra where we have a national election; our alliance fights, wins the national election. Three months later, we are decimated... We start looking into the details, and we find that we get the exact same votes in both elections. 7 million new voters are added in three months, and every single one of those 7 million voters votes for the BJP, and they win the election," he said.