Sopore Police attached immovable properties of three proclaimed offenders in Nadihal village under the E&IMCO Act. The accused were absconding and had been declared proclaimed offenders by a court. This is part of ongoing action against the terror ecosystem.

Sopore Police have attached immovable properties of three proclaimed offenders as part of continued action against the terror ecosystem in the region, officials said on Friday.

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The action was taken under Sections 2 and 3 of the E&IMCO Act in a case registered at Police Station Panzalla. The attachment was carried out in Nadihal village in coordination with the Revenue Department.

The properties belonged to three accused persons who had been declared proclaimed offenders by a court after repeatedly evading legal proceedings. The accused have been identified as Reyaz Ahmad Lone, son of Mukhtar Lone, a resident of Nadihal, whose land measuring 2 Kanal and 16 Marlas was attached under various survey numbers; Aijaz Ahmad Lone, son of Ali Mohammad Lone, also from Nadihal, whose land measuring 10 Marlas under survey number 280 min was attached; and Mushtaq Ahmad Shah, son of Assadullah Shah, a resident of Nadihal, whose land measuring 2 Kanal under survey numbers 3308 min and 3032 min were attached.

Police said the accused had been absconding despite repeated efforts to secure their presence before the court. They were declared proclaimed offenders under Section 87 of the CrPC.

Following court orders, attachment proceedings were carried out under Section 88 of the CrPC after verification of the properties through revenue records and local enquiry.

The process was conducted in the presence of Revenue officials and independent witnesses, with all legal procedures followed.

Police said the action is part of ongoing efforts to enforce the rule of law against absconding accused involved in activities that threaten the security and integrity of the nation. Sopore Police also reiterated their commitment to take strict and lawful action against those involved in unlawful and anti-national activities.

Search operations linked to Jamaat-e-Islami

In a separate development, Sopore Police had conducted search operations in October 2025 at the residences of individuals linked to Jamaat-e-Islami in Zaloora area of Sopore.

According to the police, the searches were carried out at the houses of Mohammad Maqbool Bhat, son of Abdul Rahim Bhat, and Tanveer Ahmad Dar, son of Abdul Jabbar Dar, both residents of Zaloora.

The searches were linked to FIRs registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act after obtaining warrants from a competent court.

Police said incriminating material linked to the banned organisation was recovered and seized during the operation.

The searches were conducted in the presence of magistrates and independent witnesses, ensuring full legal compliance and transparency. (ANI)