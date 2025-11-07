For the first time since Independence, border villages in Rajouri's Manjakote Block have received road connectivity under a NABARD scheme, ending decades of isolation and easing travel for locals to access essential services like schools and hospitals.

First-Time Road Connectivity for Manjakote Villages

The road connectivity in the border area villages in Manjakote Block in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir has been made available for the first time after Independence, under the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

Independent MLA and Former judge Manjakote Muzaffar Iqbal Khan stated that the area was completely disconnected from the rest of the district, causing problems to the locals. "This project was made in 2011, and it was not approved.... This area was entirely cut off; there was no connectivity... Many people were injured during Operation Sindoor, but the patients could not be shifted because the ambulance was not able to reach here...This road is being developed under the NABARD..." he told ANI.

Locals Welcome Development

A local from Thanamandi shared, "The road has been extremely beneficial...Previously, it used to take a whole day to visit relatives, or any sick person...Sometimes, the news of someone's unfortunate demise used to take a whole day to reach us...Now we can go anywhere via this road...Schools, academies, hospitals...It is easier to reach anywhere."

Another local urged the government to focus on the repair work of old roads. "There is significant development...New roads are being constructed to ease travel...But the old roads are still in poor condition...Those old roads should also be taken care of..." he said.

PMGSY Boosts Rural Connectivity

Meanwhile, the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana Scheme (PMGSY) has been providing a major relief to far-flung villages in Rajouri.

Engineer Mohd Ashrif, of the PMGSY, explained that the project is 12 km long and is currently in its second phase. It should be completed before winters reach its peak and the temperature drops significantly. "The total length of the road is 12 km with an estimated cost of Rs 10.98 crore," he told ANI. "It will approximately take a month to be completed...We will complete it before the temperature drops...It will bring development to the area in terms of transportation facilities...I can now see school buses here, which was previously not possible," he added. (ANI)