In a major Counter Terrorism success, the Jammu and Kashmir Police busted an inter-state and transnational terror module, linked with proscribed terrorist organisations, Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGUH), an official press release. The operation has led to the arrest of key operatives and recovery of a massive cache of arms, ammunition and explosives, during coordinated searches in J&K and other states, said the release.

Investigation Triggered by JeM Posters

"On 19.10.2025, multiple JeM posters were found pasted at different locations in Bunpora Nowgam, Srinagar threatening and intimidating Police and Security Forces. Accordingly, FIR No. 162/2025 U/S 13,16, 17, 18. 18-B, 19, 20, 23, 39 &40 of the UAPA Act, section 61 (2), 147, 148, 152, 351(2) BNS, section 4/5 Explosive Substance Act and 7/25/27 Arms Act was registered, at Police Station Nowgam, Srinagar and investigation taken up," J-K police said in their statement. Inter-state terror module linked with terrorists organisations Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH) busted. pic.twitter.com/TNSd8PGV7g — J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) November 10, 2025

'White Collar' Terror Ecosystem Uncovered

The investigation revealed that a white collar terror ecosystem, involving radicalised professionals and students in contact with foreign handlers, is operating from Pakistan and other countries. The group had been using encrypted channels for indoctrination, coordination, fund movement and logistics. Funds were raised through professional and academic networks, under the guise of social/charitable causes.

Key Operatives Arrested

The accused were found involved in identifying persons, to radicalise, initiate and recruit them to terrorist ranks, besides raising funds, arranging logistics, procurement of arms/ammunition and material for preparing IEDs. During the course of the investigation, the following accused were arrested: Arif Nisar Dar (Sahil), Yasir-ul-Ashraf, and Maqsood Ahmad Dar (Shahid), all residents of Nowgam, Srinagar; Molvi Irfan Ahmad, Imam of a mosque, resident of Shopian; Zameer Ahmad Ahanger (Mutlasha), resident of Wakura, Ganderbal; Dr. Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie (Musaib), resident of Koil, Pulwama; and Dr. Adeel, resident of Wanpora, Kulgam, said the release.

Coordinated Searches Across Multiple States

Additionally, the roles of a few more individuals have surfaced, who will be identified and apprehended. During the ongoing investigation, searches were conducted at multiple locations by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in Srinagar, Anantnag, Ganderbal, and Shopian. Similarly, J&K Police also conducted searches at Faridabad, in tandem with Haryana Police and at Saharanpur, with UP Police. (ANI)