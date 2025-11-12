Police in J&K's Anantnag and Kulgam districts conduct a massive crackdown on banned outfit JeI and anti-national elements. The heightened security follows a Delhi blast and a major explosives recovery in Faridabad, putting Haryana on high alert.

Anantnag Police carried out coordinated raids in the district on Wednesday amid a massive crackdown against the banned organisation Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI).

Crackdown in Kulgam

Meanwhile, in Kulgam, police are carrying out a crackdown against the anti-national elements, checking vehicles at the Navyug tunnel.

Kulgam SSP Anayat Ali Choudhary said that the police caught a Nepali citizen and a contraband of 'charas' on Tuesday. "For last few days, there has been a crackdown on anti-national elements, people who support terrorism and people who operate from the outside (outside India). We are holding a vehicle checking crackdown in Kulgam. Heightened checking is going on in every corner, including the Navyug tunnel, which is an entry point for Kashmir. Amid these heightened majors, we caught a Nepali national and a contraband of 'charas'. This shows that the police are alert and stand for the security of the citizens," SSP Choudhary told ANI.

Heightened Security Following Delhi Blast

This development comes in the backdrop of the blast near the Red Fort in Delhi, which killed at least eight people, and 360 kgs of explosives were recovered in Faridabad on November 10.

Haryana on High Alert

Earlier today, Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh described the car blast in Delhi as "extremely unfortunate" and said the state is operating on a high-alert protocol with thousands of police personnel deployed across Haryana.

Speaking from Panchkula, DGP Singh stated that the response involves exhaustive checks of suspected hideouts, parking areas, unclaimed vehicles and luggage, as well as other standard security protocols to prevent any further incidents. "You might think it's easy to say, 'Go to the ground.' High alert means thousands of hours, thousands of personnel, and we're fully engaged, along with other agencies," he said.

Officials emphasised that checkpoints and patrols have been intensified on major thoroughfares and sensitive locations, and citizens were urged to cooperate with law enforcement and report any suspicious activity.

Faridabad Explosives Probe

A team of Haryana Police Crime Branch on Wednesday reached the residence of Dr Muzammil to probe the case in which he was arrested in connection with the 360 kg of possible ammonium nitrate, an assault rifle and other ammunition recovered in Faridabad on November 10. (ANI)