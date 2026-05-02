A major landslide has blocked the Doda-Kishtwar road in J&K, with no casualties reported. In a separate tragic incident in Jammu, three labourers were killed after an under-construction bridge collapsed. An inquiry has been initiated.

The Doda-Kishtwar road in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district was blocked on Saturday following a major landslide near Gatsoo, close to Pul Doda, disrupting vehicular movement and prompting authorities to issue a traffic advisory. Officials said clearance operations are underway, but restoration of traffic is expected to take time.

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According to an update shared by the Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police on X, the landslide occurred early in the morning, completely obstructing the key road link connecting Doda and Kishtwar. "Traffic update at 0800 hrs. The Doda-Kishtwar road is blocked due to a major landslide at Gatsoo near Pul Doda. Men and machinery are on the job, however, it will take some time to clear. Commuters are advised to avoid travel on the Doda-Kishtwar road until it is fully restored," the advisory read.

Authorities have deployed teams along with heavy machinery to clear debris and restore connectivity at the earliest. Visuals from the site show officials working on removing the boulders from the road. No casualties or injuries have been reported in the landslide so far. Further details are awaited.

3 Labourers Killed in Bridge Collapse

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in the Bantalab area of Jammu, at least three labourers were killed after an under-construction portion of a bridge collapsed. Rescue operations were launched immediately after the incident, with teams managing to pull out one survivor.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary expressed grief over the loss of lives, stating that four workers had been trapped in the collapse. "I am deeply saddened by the loss of three lives in the incident. Four people were trapped, of whom three died, and one survived safely," he said.

He added that strict action has been initiated, including suspension of two officials, attachment of another, and blacklisting of the contractor, while an inquiry into the incident is underway. (ANI)