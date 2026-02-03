J-K CM Omar Abdullah flagged off new JKRTC buses to religious sites, vowing to strengthen the corporation for efficiency and food supply. He also reviewed damage from heavy snowfall, assuring that road clearance efforts were progressing rapidly.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday announced efforts to strengthen the Road Transport Corporation (RTC), aiming to boost its efficiency. He flagged off six buses of the Jammu and Kashmir Road Transport Corporation (JKRTC) in Jammu, to major religious destinations across the country. The newly flagged buses are expected to improve connectivity and provide safer, more convenient travel options for commuters. Senior officials of the administration and JKRTC were present on the occasion.

Plans to Bolster RTC Operations

He highlighted the RTC's role in supplying food grains in the region and plans to provide more trucks to enhance its operations. Abdullah also mentioned that various religious pilgrimage sites are being supported, noting that Shahdara-Sharif is the only such site in J-K, with others located outside the state. "Every religion has been included in this. Only one pilgrimage site, Shahdara-Sharif, is in Jammu and Kashmir; all other pilgrimage sites are outside Jammu and Kashmir... There is growing demand, and we are making every effort to strengthen the RTC (Road Transport Corporation)... The RTC is responsible for supplying food grains in Jammu and Kashmir. The more trucks we provide them, the more they will earn, and their base will become stronger... We will strengthen them significantly so that the corporation runs efficiently", CM Omar Abdullah told reporters.

CM Reviews Snowfall Damage

On Sunday (January 25), Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reviewed the damage caused by the ongoing snowfall in Ramban. Abdullah mentioned that the entire union territory had been waiting for the snowfall, which had caused trouble; however, he stated that his administration would address the challenges. The Chief Minister also informed that snow clearance on highways is progressing rapidly. "I had stopped just to assess the situation... We were waiting for this snow. The snow has caused us some trouble, but we'll manage to address it. The work to clear the snow from the road is progressing rapidly," Omar Abdullah told reporters.

Heavy Snowfall Across the Region

Meanwhile, several parts of Jammu and Kashmir, including Rajouri district, experienced heavy snowfall this season, with the Kotranka-Budhal belt in the Pir Panjal range receiving significant snowfall, making the region a major tourist destination. Local residents said that such heavy snowfall has not been seen in nearly 25 years. Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma said that due to western disturbances, heavy snowfall has occurred in the Pir Panjal range, with maximum snowfall recorded in the Thanamandi and Kotranka sub-divisions. "During my visit to Thanamandi, basic facilities and essential services were reviewed, and their restoration was checked. Electricity restoration at Kotranka will be completed by tonight. (ANI)