JMM leader Manoj Pandey promises an impartial investigation into the sexual assault allegations against MLA Bhushan Bara. Meanwhile, Bara's wife, Joshima Khakha, claims the charges are politically motivated to tarnish his reputation.

Jharkhand Government Assures Impartial Inquiry Into MLA Bara Case

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 14 (ANI): Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Manoj Pandey on Saturday asserted that the state government neither protects wrongdoers nor frames individuals for political reasons, adding that strict action will follow if Congress MLA Bhushan Bara is found guilty in the sexual assault case.

Speaking to ANI, Pandey said that the law will take its own course, assuring a fair and impartial investigation into the matter. "The law will take its course. A complaint has been filed against him, and an investigation will follow. If the investigation reveals no evidence of a conspiracy or a plot by political opponents, then action will be taken. We neither shield anyone nor do we frame anyone. The investigation will be conducted impartially under a fair government; if he is found guilty, action will be taken," he said.

Earlier today, Bara's wife, Joshima Khakha, defended him against the sexual assault allegations, claiming the matter has been "orchestrated" to damage his growing political popularity. Speaking to ANI, Khakha alleged that the girl was taken away from the house without the knowledge of her own grandparents.

"This has been orchestrated involving that girl, just as you are seeing in the media and as is currently being reported. Look, she was taken away from here, and her own grandparents, her grandmother and grandfather, weren't even informed. When they realised she was gone that night, they were left wondering what kind of situation this was," she said.

She asserted that the allegations are part of a political conspiracy aimed at maligning his public image. Furthermore, Khakha underlined that the girl was brought solely to educate her and she was indeed studying. She added that the couple has two sons of their own and treats every girl as their own daughter.

"They are trying to tarnish my husband’s reputation. The whole of Jharkhand and especially Shivdega, knows his style of working and how his popularity has been growing. He has always lived for others, dedicated to helping people; he is especially fond of young girls. We have two sons of our own, so we treat all these girls as our own daughters. We had brought her here so she could get an education, and she was indeed studying," she said.

According to the written complaint submitted to the Vidhan Sabha Police Station in Ranchi, the minor alleged that she was brought to Ranchi in May 2026 by two women on the pretext of securing her school admission and supporting her education. However, the women allegedly took her to Bara's official residence in Ranchi instead of arranging her schooling and forced her to perform domestic labour. The complainant further alleged that on the afternoon of August 5, when she went upstairs at the residence to serve water to Bara, the legislator forcibly assaulted and raped her. An FIR has been registered against Bara under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act, Hatia Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Niraj Kumar said on Friday.