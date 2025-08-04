Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid his last respects to former Jharkhand Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) founder patron Shibu Soren who passed away in the national capital this morning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid his last respects to former Jharkhand Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) founder patron Shibu Soren who passed away in the national capital this morning. PM Modi visited the Sir Ganga Hospital, where the former Jharkhand leader was hospitalised. "Went to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to pay homage to Shri Shibu Soren Ji. Also met his family. My thoughts are with Hemant Ji, Kalpana Ji and the admirers of Shri Shibu Soren Ji" the Prime Minister said a social media post on X.

He also posted pictures from the hospital including one in which he can be seen consoling a grieving Hemant Soren.

In a previous post, PM Modi described Shibu Soren as “a grassroots leader who rose through the ranks of public life with unwavering dedication to the people.” "He was particularly passionate about empowering tribal communities, the poor and downtrodden. Pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Spoke to Jharkhand CM Shri Hemant Soren Ji and expressed condolences. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister said.

Shibu Soren's son and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren today announced the demise through the social media platform X.

Monsoon Session of Jharkhand Assembly Adjourned

The Monsoon Session of the Jharkhand Assembly was adjourned sine die today following the JMM founder's demise, Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato announced. The Assembly session commenced on Friday, August 1. The Jharkhand government declared a three-day state mourning starting Monday.

"In honour of the late Honourable former Chief Minister-cum-Rajya Sabha MP, the State Government has decided to observe 03 (three) days of state mourning from August 4 to August 6," the message from the Jharkhand government read. During the mourning, the national flag will remain at half-mast on all the buildings, no state function will be organised, and all the offices of the state government will remain closed. Meanwhile, senior DMK leaders A. Raja and TR Baalu were among other political leaders seen arriving at the Sir Ganga Ram hospital this morning to offer their condolences.

Shibu Soren Passes Away

Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and leader of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Shibu Soren passed away after a prolonged illness at the age of 81 on Monday morning in New Delhi.

According to the Sri Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital, where the former Chief Minister was admitted, Soren was suffering from a kidney ailment, and had suffered a stroke one and a half months ago. He was on life support for the past one month.

Tributes from across the nation have poured in celebrating the life of the tribal icon who led the movement for a separate Jharkhand state.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah remembered Soren's struggle for the rights of the tribal communities.

Sharing an X post, Amit Shah wrote, “The news of the demise of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shri Shibu Soren ji is extremely saddening. He struggled for decades for the rights and empowerment of the tribal community in Jharkhand. With his simple personality and humble nature, he connected with the masses.”

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge also looked back at Soren's struggle for Jharkhand's statehood and his contribution in fighting for water, forest and land rights. "I am saddened by the passing of Jharkhand's former Chief Minister, former Union Minister, and founder of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Shibu Soren ji. He dedicated his life to the struggle for a separate Jharkhand state and the rights of its people over water, forest, and land, as well as the preservation of tribal culture," Kharge wrote on X.

Shibu Soren led the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha for 38 years and is known as the founding patron of the party. He served thrice as CM of Jharkhand in 2005, 2008-2009, and 2009-2010. Popularly addressed as "Dishom Guru," he cofounded Jharkhand Mukti Morcha with A.K. Roy and Binod Bihari Mahato and led the movement demanding a separate Jharkhand state. His dreams of a separate identity for the Jharkhand people came in fruition in 2000.

Over a four-decade career in politics, Soren was elected to the Lok Sabha eight times and served as a Rajya Sabha MP for two terms.