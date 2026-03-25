JD(U) Lok Sabha leader Dileshwar Kamait has submitted a notice to disqualify party MP Girdhari Yadav for anti-party activities. Yadav had made public statements against EVMs, which went against the party's official stance and caused embarrassment.

JD(U) Seeks MP's Disqualification Over Anti-EVM Remarks

Dileshwar Kamait, leader of the Janata Dal (United) in the Lok Sabha, has submitted a notice to the Speaker seeking the disqualification of party MP Girdhari Yadav for alleged anti-party activities, according to party sources.

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Earlier in July 2025, Member of Parliament Girdhari Yadav was issued a show-cause notice by Janata Dal (United) for making public statements against Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), which the party said went against its official stance and caused embarrassment.

In the notice sent to Girdhari Yadav, the party reminded him that JDU has consistently supported the Election Commission of India and the use of EVMs, both when it was part of the INDIA block and now as a member of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

"In this context, your public comments on such a sensitive matter, especially in an election year, not only cause embarrassment to the party but also inadvertently lend credibility to the baseless and politically motivated allegations made by the opposition," the notice said.

The party called Yadav's conduct a "lapse in discipline" and asserted that his remarks were "not in consonance with the Janata Dal (United)'s stated position on the matter."

Nitish Kumar Unanimously Re-elected as JD(U) President

Meanwhile, the Janata Dal (United) party is going through several developments. On Tuesday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was unanimously elected as President of the Janata Dal (United), after no other candidate filed nomination for the post.

The announcement was made in the national capital by JD(U) leader Anil Hegde during a press conference, who outlined the election process. "The last date for filing nominations was on the 22nd, scrutiny took place on the 23rd, and today was the last date for withdrawal of nominations until 11 AM. Since only one nomination was filed--that of the current president, Nitish Kumar--I hereby declare Nitish Kumar as the National President of the party," Hegde said. (ANI)