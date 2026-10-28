JDU's Neeraj Kumar leads in the Patna Graduates' constituency MLC vote count as the election process moves toward second-preference counting. Meanwhile, RJD's Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Singh reports commotion after winning the Teachers' constituency.

JDU Candidate Leads Bihar Graduates' Constituency Vote Count

JDU leader and NDA-supported candidate from the Patna Graduates' constituency Neeraj Kumar said he was leading in the first-preference vote count in the Bihar Legislative Council (MLC) elections and expressed confidence that he would maintain his lead in the second-preference count. Speaking to ANI, Kumar said, "According to the information, I have taken the lead in the first-preference vote count as the NDA-supported JDU candidate for the Patna Graduates' constituency. Now, the second-preference votes are to be counted. We believe that since we are ahead in the first-preference count, we will maintain that lead in the second-preference count as well."

Responding to opposition allegations regarding the transparency of the Election Commission, Neeraj Kumar said the counting could move to the second-preference votes, which would take more time. He added that ensuring transparency was the Election Commission's prerogative. "Well, based on the current status report, it doesn't seem like the first-preference count will be enough; it will likely move to the second-preference count, which will take even longer as for transparency, that is the prerogative of the Election Commission; they will exercise their authority," he added.

NDA Victory and Opposition Allegations

Meanwhile, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said the NDA's victory in the MLC elections was expected. "The NDA has won, and this victory was expected. Everyone was anticipating this." Choudhary said.

Meanwhile, RJD candidate Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Singh, who won the Patna Teachers' constituency, alleged that there was considerable commotion inside the counting hall, including scuffles and fighting. Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "The government was desperate; there was a great deal of commotion in the counting hall today. There was a major uproar in the counting hall, along with scuffles and fighting. BJP had held this seat for many years. They were so terrified of me that, on election day, they were roaming around with five vehicles full of bouncers. I will fulfill every single promise I made to the teachers; I will carry out every task in their best interest.”

Election Background and Process

In Bihar, polling was held in four Graduates' constituencies — Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut and Kosi — and four Teachers' constituencies — Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut and Saran. The terms of the sitting members from these eight constituencies are set to expire on November 16. The counting of votes was scheduled for Tuesday, and the entire election process is to be completed by October 31. (ANI)