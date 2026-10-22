Javed Beigh, a J&K human rights defender, condemned Pakistan's 1947 tribal invasion as one of Kashmir's darkest days. He accused Pakistan of continued oppression in PoJK and PoGB and contrasted it with development in Indian Jammu and Kashmir.

Javed Beigh, a human rights defender from Jammu and Kashmir, has strongly condemned Pakistan’s tribal invasion of the erstwhile princely state on October 22, 1947, accusing the Pakistani establishment of violence, oppression and continued human rights violations in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB).

A 'Darkest Day' in Kashmir's History

Speaking to ANI, Beigh described October 22 as one of the darkest days in Kashmir’s history, alleging that Pakistani forces and tribal fighters targeted civilians, including Hindus, Sikhs, Muslims and Christians, during their advance into the region. He paid tribute to Kashmiri resistance figures, particularly Maqbool Sherwani, whom he credited with sacrificing his life to protect civilians and uphold Kashmir’s secular identity. Beigh said the actions of such individuals reflected the values of humanity and communal harmony.

Beigh argued that the decision taken by Jammu and Kashmir’s leadership to align with India in 1947 reflected a commitment to an inclusive society, despite the region’s Muslim-majority population. He accused Pakistan of attempting to undermine Kashmir’s pluralistic identity through its military intervention.

Alleged Human Rights Violations in PoJK and PoGB

Turning to the present situation in PoJK and PoGB, Beigh alleged that residents continue to face restrictions on civil liberties, political repression and economic hardships. Referring to recent unrest, he claimed that civilians had been killed during crackdowns and that the bodies of some victims had not been returned to their families. He also alleged that thousands of Kashmiris remained imprisoned and raised concerns over the reported detention and whereabouts of Joint Action Committee (JAAC) chairman Shaukat Nawaz Mir.

Political Manipulation and Economic Hardships

Beigh criticised Pakistan’s handling of political representation in the region, alleging that elections were manipulated and local leaders operated under the influence of the Pakistani establishment and intelligence agencies. He also highlighted public grievances over electricity prices, flour costs and inadequate basic services.

Contrast with Development in Jammu and Kashmir

Contrasting conditions in Indian Jammu and Kashmir with those in PoJK, Beigh pointed to infrastructure development, railway connectivity, tourism and improved access to public institutions. He cited the under-construction Zojila Tunnel as an example of efforts to strengthen connectivity with Ladakh.