A dramatic moment from Delhi’s ongoing protests has captured widespread attention online after a protester’s confident remarks during a media interaction were interrupted by an unexpected turn of events.

A woman protester at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar has become the latest viral face of demonstrations linked to the ongoing controversy over the Special Intensive Revision of voter rolls, after a video captured a striking moment during her interaction with the media.

The woman first drew attention after a separate clip showed her taking the keys of a police bus that was carrying detained protesters. The incident quickly circulated across social media platforms, making her one of the most talked-about faces from the protests.

Hours later, while speaking to reporters, she addressed the earlier episode and made a series of remarks about police personnel.

Claiming that officers would struggle to detain her, she told reporters that she could run faster than them. The protester argued that many police personnel were unable to keep pace and described them as unfit.

Her comments quickly became a focal point of online discussion as cameras continued recording the exchange.

The interaction took place against the backdrop of large demonstrations in New Delhi, where security personnel had been deployed in significant numbers and several protesters had already been detained.

As the interview continued, the woman repeated her criticism of the police, questioning what officers would gain by detaining her and again referencing their physical fitness.

What happened next transformed the interview into a viral moment.

Viral Interview Takes Unexpected Turn

While she was still speaking to journalists, a group of police personnel approached her from behind.

Within seconds, officers moved in and began escorting her away from the location.

The protester appeared surprised by the intervention and questioned why she was being taken while she was talking to the media.

Footage of the incident shows the conversation ending abruptly as police escorted her away in front of cameras.

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The contrast between her earlier comments and the immediate detention quickly drew attention online, helping the video spread across social media platforms.

Many users shared clips of the exchange, with reactions ranging from amusement to debate over the circumstances surrounding the detention.

The footage became especially popular because it unfolded only moments after the protester had suggested she would be difficult for police to catch.

As a result, the sequence of events became the most discussed aspect of the clip.

Protests Continue Amid Heavy Police Presence

The viral incident occurred during demonstrations at Jantar Mantar against the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision exercise.

The protests attracted participation from a range of political and student groups, including workers associated with the Aam Aadmi Party, members of its student wing ASAP, NSUI representatives and AISA activists.

Authorities maintained a substantial security presence throughout the demonstrations.

According to Delhi Police, around 110 people were detained during the protest activity. Police officials also stated that approximately 15 personnel were injured during the course of events.

The woman had already gained online attention earlier in the day after reportedly taking the keys from a police bus driver as detainees were being transported. Videos from that incident showed people attempting to retrieve the keys after she moved away from the vehicle.

Further discussion emerged after filmmaker Ashwini Chaudhary, identified as the protester’s father, shared posts featuring clips from the demonstrations.

The viral videos continue to circulate widely, turning a brief confrontation at Jantar Mantar into one of the most viewed protest-related moments on social media.