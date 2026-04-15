The Supreme Court has granted interim bail to contractor Himanshu Gupta, an accused in the Janakpuri Biker's death case. The court noted the police's failure to file a response and that a co-accused was also granted similar relief.

Supreme Court Grants Interim Bail

The Supreme Court has granted interim bail to contractor Himanshu Gupta, accused in the Janakpuri Biker's death case, noting that police had not filed a response to his bail plea. Gupta has been charged sheeted by Delhi Police alongwith two other accused.

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This case pertains to the death of a man, Kamal Dhyani, who fell into an uncovered pit in the Janakpuri area. Delhi police has already filed a charge sheet in the Dwarka court. Dhyani, while riding his bike, fell into a pit in his death in the Janakpuri area in February this year.

Division bench of justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and NV Anjaria granted interim bail to Himanshu Gupta. The Division bench said, "Since a counter affidavit has not been filed and the co-accused, Kavish Gupta, has already been enlarged on interim anticipatory bail by this Court."

The bench also said, " In our earlier order dated April 8, 2026, this Court had observed that the matter shall be taken up for hearing on April 13 and if the hearing is adjourned for some reason, this Court shall consider the petitioner's prayer for anticipatory bail. "We direct that the present petitioner, Himanshu Gupta, shall be released on interim bail in the FIR, registered with Police Station Janakpuri, Delhi, if not required in any other case, till the next date of hearing on such terms and conditions as may be imposed by the Trial Court. However, the petitioner shall co-operate with the investigation," the bench ordered on April 13.

The matter has been listed on May 18, 2026, for hearing. Himanshu Gupta approached the Supreme Court through advocate Ajay Paul Marken.

In the same case, the co-accused, Kavish Gupta, has already been enlarged on interim bail by the Supreme Court on February 27, 2026. The Supreme Court has extended the interim order till May 18, 2026.

Police Charges and Other Accused

In the charge sheet, the Delhi Police have invoked sections related to offences of criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Delhi Police have arrested two accsued namely Rajesh Kumar Prajapati and Yogesh, in this case. Three persons are named as accsued persons, including Rajesh, Yogesh and Himanshu Gupta. Delhi Police has invoked sections 105 (Culpable Homicide not amounting to murder), 238 A (disappearance of evidence ), 61 (2) (Criminal Conspiracy for Commission of minor offence), 238 B (disappearance of evidence in major offence), 340 (2) ( using forged documents as genuine) of BNS.

Lower Court Rejects Bail for Co-accused

The Dwarka court had dismissed the bail plea of Subcontractor Rajesh Kumar. He alleged that he was detained illegally in the police station.

" The material placed on record, including the CCTV footage of the front gate, arrest memo, GD entries and the CDR record, cumulatively establishes that the accused was not illegally detained and that his apprehension and subsequent arrests were effected on February 7, 2026, in the normal Course of investigation," JMFC ordered on April 8. He had sought a direction to summon CCTV footage of the police station. However, Delhi Police files the CDR alongwith the charge sheet.

The Court has also noted that considerable judicial time and effort have been expended in examining the contention of illegal detention raised by the applicant. " However, the said contention has not been substantiated by any cogent material or even prima facie evidence from the applicant's side. On the contrary, the record, particularly the CDR, suggests otherwise," the court noted in the order.