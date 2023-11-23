Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Situation relatively improved': EAM Jaishankar on resumption of e-visas in Canada

    Jaishankar explained the temporary suspension of visa issuance, citing the challenging situation in Canada that hindered the work of Indian diplomats. As conditions in Canada improved, making it relatively more secure, India gradually reinstated visa services.

    Situation relatively improved EAM Jaishankar on resumption of e-visas in Canada AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 23, 2023, 10:39 AM IST

    Amidst the India-Canada diplomatic tensions, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the resumption of e-visa services in Canada, citing an improvement in the situation as the primary reason. Speaking following the conclusion of the Virtual G20 Leaders' Summit, Jaishankar clarified that the G20 meeting played no role in this decision.

    Jaishankar explained the temporary suspension of visa issuance, citing the challenging situation in Canada that hindered the work of Indian diplomats. As conditions in Canada improved, making it relatively more secure, India gradually reinstated visa services.

    Nihangs clash with Punjab Police over Kapurthala Gurdwara encroachment; 1 cop dead, 5 in hospital (WATCH)

    "At the time when physical visas began issuance in various categories, we indicated the consideration of e-visas next. Hence, it's a natural progression," Jaishankar affirmed.

    Starting November 22, the Indian eVisa facility reopened for eligible Canadian citizens holding regular/ordinary Canadian passports. This move followed India's earlier resumption of entry visas, business visas, medical visas, and conference visas on October 26, a month after the suspension.

    The diplomatic strain between India and Canada heightened in September when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau implicated Indian involvement in the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a figure designated as a terrorist by India. Despite Canada claiming to possess evidence, India refuted having received any such proof and urged for its submission.

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation in last stage; Rescuers draw closer to 41 trapped workers

    In the escalating tensions, both nations expelled a senior diplomat each. India halted its visa services in Canada and demanded the withdrawal of 41 diplomats stationed in India, accusing them of meddling in India's internal affairs.

    Last Updated Nov 23, 2023, 10:39 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala rain latest updates news 23 november 2023 yellow alert anr

    Low pressure to bring more rains in Kerala; IMD issues yellow alert in 5 districts today

    Delhi Shocker 16 year old chokes stabs teen over 60 times dances over body gcw

    Delhi Shocker: 16-year-old chokes, stabs teen over 60 times; dances over body

    Kerala: Over 35000 files pile up in Secretariat while CM Pinarayi Vijayan goes on his 'Nava Kerala Sadas' anr

    Kerala: Over 35000 files pile up in Secretariat while CM Pinarayi Vijayan goes on his 'Nava Kerala Sadas'

    Bengaluru's first Kambala: Spectacular display of coastal heritage, Kicha Sudeep, Upendra among invitees

    Bengaluru's first Kambala: Spectacular display of coastal heritage, Kicha Sudeep, Upendra among invitees

    Nihangs clash with Punjab Police over Kapurthala Gurdwara encroachment

    Nihangs clash with Punjab Police over Kapurthala Gurdwara encroachment; 1 cop dead, 5 in hospital (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Kerala rain latest updates news 23 november 2023 yellow alert anr

    Low pressure to bring more rains in Kerala; IMD issues yellow alert in 5 districts today

    Mega 156: Chiranjeevi starrer posts major update; Here's what we know ATG

    Mega 156: Chiranjeevi starrer magnum opus promises visual extravaganza; makers drop big update

    Delhi Shocker 16 year old chokes stabs teen over 60 times dances over body gcw

    Delhi Shocker: 16-year-old chokes, stabs teen over 60 times; dances over body

    Mansoor Ali Khan moves court for anticipatory bail over remarks against actress Trisha Krishnan rkn

    Mansoor Ali Khan moves court for anticipatory bail over remarks against actress Trisha Krishnan

    Bigg Boss 17: Will Orry enter the Salman Khan show as wild card contestant? Here's what we know RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Will Orry enter the Salman Khan show as wild card contestant? Here's what we know

    Recent Videos

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH) AJR

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon