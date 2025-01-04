Jammu and Kashmir: Two soldiers killed, three injured as Army vehicle falls into gorge in Bandipora (WATCH)

Two Army personnel were killed and three others sustained injuries when their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Two Army personnel were killed and three others sustained injuries when their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials confirmed.

The accident took place near SK Payen in the northern part of the district, where an Army vehicle lost control and fell into the gorge. Emergency services were promptly alerted, and the injured soldiers were rushed to the district hospital for medical attention.

Dr. Masrat Iqbal, the medical superintendent at the hospital, informed reporters that two soldiers were declared "brought dead" upon arrival. The remaining three injured personnel were immediately resuscitated before being referred to Srinagar for further treatment.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community and raised concerns over road safety in the region. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

Further updates are awaited as the condition of the three injured soldiers stabilizes.

Latest Videos