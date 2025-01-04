Jammu and Kashmir: Two soldiers killed, three injured as Army vehicle falls into gorge in Bandipora (WATCH)

Two Army personnel were killed and three others sustained injuries when their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Jammu and Kashmir: Two soldiers killed, three injured as Army vehicle falls into gorge in Bandipora (WATCH) snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Jan 4, 2025, 3:43 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 4, 2025, 3:43 PM IST

Two Army personnel were killed and three others sustained injuries when their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials confirmed.

The accident took place near SK Payen in the northern part of the district, where an Army vehicle lost control and fell into the gorge. Emergency services were promptly alerted, and the injured soldiers were rushed to the district hospital for medical attention.

Dr. Masrat Iqbal, the medical superintendent at the hospital, informed reporters that two soldiers were declared "brought dead" upon arrival. The remaining three injured personnel were immediately resuscitated before being referred to Srinagar for further treatment.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community and raised concerns over road safety in the region. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

Further updates are awaited as the condition of the three injured soldiers stabilizes.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Caught on camera: Mumbai businessman, key witness in criminal case, shot dead by unknown assailant (WATCH) vkp

Caught on camera: Mumbai businessman, key witness in criminal case, shot dead by unknown assailant (WATCH)

CISF jawan shoots himself dead with his service weapon at Surat International Airport snt

Gujarat: CISF jawan shoots himself dead with his service weapon at Surat International Airport

Took jewellery sent back to India Mumbai woman accuses NRI husband of giving 'triple talaq' via video call snt

'Took jewellery, sent back to India': Mumbai woman accuses NRI husband of giving 'triple talaq' via video call

Amit Shah slams Kejriwal for building 'Sheesh Mahal', prioritizing luxury over public infrastructure (WATCH) snt

Amit Shah slams Kejriwal for building 'Sheesh Mahal', prioritizing luxury over public infrastructure (WATCH)

Timeless gesture of peace Kiren Rijiju offers 'chadar' at Ajmer Sharif Dargah on PM Modi's behalf (WATCH) snt

'Timeless gesture of peace': Kiren Rijiju offers 'chadar' at Ajmer Sharif Dargah on PM Modi's behalf (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Motilal Oswal to ICICI Prudential-10 List of Upcoming IPOs THIS Monday RBA

Motilal Oswal to ICICI Prudential-10 List of Upcoming IPOs THIS Monday

Oppo Reno 13 5G series launch on January 9 from colours to camera battery here is what we know gcw

Oppo Reno 13 5G series launch on January 9 | From colours to camera, battery; here's what we know

Caught on camera: Mumbai businessman, key witness in criminal case, shot dead by unknown assailant (WATCH) vkp

Caught on camera: Mumbai businessman, key witness in criminal case, shot dead by unknown assailant (WATCH)

Was Ranbir Kapoor in LOVE with Anushka Sharma? Did the actress reject Alia Bhatt's husband? Read on RBA

Was Ranbir Kapoor in LOVE with Anushka Sharma? Did the actress reject Alia Bhatt's husband? Read on

2025 Renault Duster Launch: Know price, images, mileage, reviews, specifications and more RBA

2025 Renault Duster Launch: Know price, images, mileage, reviews, specifications and more

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon