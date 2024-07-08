Indian Army vehicle targeted in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua; gunbattle underway

This incident comes amidst a series of terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir. Just weeks ago, Doda district witnessed twin terror attacks. On June 11, six security personnel sustained injuries in an attack on a joint check post at Chattargalla.

In a recent escalation of violence, terrorists on Monday (July 8) launched an attack on an Indian army vehicle in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir. Initial reports indicate that armed terrorists fired upon an army vehicle in the Machedi area of Billawar in Kathua district, marking a dangerous development in the region's security landscape.

This incident comes amidst a series of terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir. Just weeks ago, Doda district witnessed twin terror attacks. On June 11, six security personnel sustained injuries in an attack on a joint check post at Chattargalla.

The following day, another police personnel was injured in a gunfight with terrorists at Kota top in the Gandoh area.

In response to these attacks, security forces have heightened their anti-terror operations across the region. A substantial reward of Rs 5 lakh each has been announced for information leading to the capture of four Pakistani terrorists suspected to have infiltrated and operated within the district.

Further intensifying their efforts, security forces engaged in a search and cordon operation encountered three terrorists on June 26 in a forested area of Doda district. The encounter resulted in the neutralization of all three terrorists, demonstrating the resolve of the police, Army, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to combat terrorist threats in the area.

