Jammu and Kashmir cop murder case: Mobile data services snapped temporarily in Jammu, Rajouri

Lashkar-e-Taiba's Indian offshoot, the People's Anti-Fascist Force (PAFF), has claimed responsibility for the killing of Jammu and Kashmir DGP (Prisons Department) Hemant Kumar Lohia.

In the wake of director general (prisons) Hemant K Lohia's murder at his residence, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday temporarily suspended mobile data services in Jammu and Rajouri districts. In a statement, it said the services were being suspended over fears of the same being "misused by anti-national elements, that may cause deterioration in public order".

According to the statement, the suspension order will remain effective till Wednesday 7pm.

Earlier, ADGP Mukesh Singh said some uncorroborated stories are being spread regarding the murder of Lohia. "All are advised to please stick to the official version which is based in investigation," he said.

Union home minister Amit Shah is in the Union territory on a two-day visit.

The 57-year-old Lohia, a 1992 batch IPS officer, was found dead with his throat slit at his Udaiwala residence on the outskirts of Jammu. He was posted as the Director General of Prisons (J&K) in August.

Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said the domestic help is on the run and a man-hunt for him has been launched.

"The domestic help with the officer is absconding. A search for him has started," Singh was quoted saying by a news agency, adding forensic and crime teams were brought to the spot.

In a press release, terror outfit PAFF said, "Our special squad carried out an intelligence based operation in Udaiwala, Jammu, eliminating DG of police, prisons department HK Lohia, a high value target."

The PAFF has claimed all recent terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, including attacks on non-locals. Threatening to carry out more such high-profile operations, the terror group warned that it can "strike anytime and anywhere with precision"