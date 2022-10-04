Dussehra 2022: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to celebrate Dussehra with soldiers in Uttarakhand

On Wednesday, Rajnath Singh will arrive at Badridham and offer prayers at the Badrinath temple. Afterwards, he will celebrate Dussehra with soldiers. The Defence Minister will take off for Delhi from the Jolly Grant airport in Dehradun after the event.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will on Tuesday go on a two-day visit to Uttarakhand to celebrate the festival of Vijayadashmi with soldiers in Auli and Mana. According to reports, the Defence Minister will have "Bada Khana" with soldiers in Dehradun today.

On the occasion of Dussehra on Wednesday (October 5), he will perform 'Shastra Puja' in Chamoli and celebrate the festival with the soldiers of the Army and ITBP at the forward post located on the China border in Uttarakhand.

According to reports, party sources confirmed Rajnath Singh's Uttarakhand visit. He will be received by CM Pushkar at the Dehradun airport today, post which he will participate in an Army event.

On Wednesday, Rajnath Singh will arrive at Badridham and offer prayers at the Badrinath temple. Afterwards, he will celebrate Dussehra with soldiers. The Defence Minister will take off for Delhi from the Jolly Grant airport in Dehradun after the event.

On Monday, the Union Defence Minister inducted the first fleet of indigenously developed Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) into Indian Air Force (IAF) at Jodhpur.

"The induction of indigenously developed Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) will enhance our capability and will boost defence production. There could not have been a better timing for LCH induction than Navratri and in the land of warriors, Rajasthan," Rajnath Singh said after the induction of the platform.

He further highlighted the role played by the IAF in securing India's borders and hailed the courage and bravery of India's air warriors. "The induction of indigenously developed LCH will increase the efficiency of IAF," Singh said in an address to the officers and airmen of the station.

IAF Chief VR Chaudhari said that the induction of LCH provides a unique capability to the IAF and added that the helicopter has proved itself in the Himalayan region as well.