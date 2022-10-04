Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dussehra 2022: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to celebrate Dussehra with soldiers in Uttarakhand

    On Wednesday, Rajnath Singh will arrive at Badridham and offer prayers at the Badrinath temple. Afterwards, he will celebrate Dussehra with soldiers. The Defence Minister will take off for Delhi from the Jolly Grant airport in Dehradun after the event.

    Dussehra 2022: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to celebrate Dussehra with soldiers in Uttarakhand AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 4, 2022, 11:18 AM IST

    Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will on Tuesday go on a two-day visit to Uttarakhand to celebrate the festival of Vijayadashmi with soldiers in Auli and Mana. According to reports, the Defence Minister will have "Bada Khana" with soldiers in Dehradun today.

    On the occasion of Dussehra on Wednesday (October 5), he will perform 'Shastra Puja' in Chamoli and celebrate the festival with the soldiers of the Army and ITBP at the forward post located on the China border in Uttarakhand.

    Also read: Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    According to reports, party sources confirmed Rajnath Singh's Uttarakhand visit. He will be received by CM Pushkar at the Dehradun airport today, post which he will participate in an Army event.

    On Wednesday, Rajnath Singh will arrive at Badridham and offer prayers at the Badrinath temple. Afterwards, he will celebrate Dussehra with soldiers. The Defence Minister will take off for Delhi from the Jolly Grant airport in Dehradun after the event.

    Also read: 4 Light Combat Helicopters join IAF 143 HU; LCH is lethal and formidable

    On Monday, the Union Defence Minister inducted the first fleet of indigenously developed Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) into Indian Air Force (IAF) at Jodhpur.

    "The induction of indigenously developed Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) will enhance our capability and will boost defence production. There could not have been a better timing for LCH induction than Navratri and in the land of warriors, Rajasthan," Rajnath Singh said after the induction of the platform.

    Also read: Its Uddhav Thackeray vs Eknath Shinde as Mumbai gears up for show-of-strength during Dussehra rallies

    He further highlighted the role played by the IAF in securing India's borders and hailed the courage and bravery of India's air warriors. "The induction of indigenously developed LCH will increase the efficiency of IAF," Singh said in an address to the officers and airmen of the station.

    IAF Chief VR Chaudhari said that the induction of LCH provides a unique capability to the IAF and added that the helicopter has proved itself in the Himalayan region as well.

    Last Updated Oct 4, 2022, 11:18 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Its Uddhav Thackeray vs Eknath Shinde as Mumbai gears up for show-of-strength during Dussehra rallies AJR

    Its Uddhav Thackeray vs Eknath Shinde as Mumbai gears up for show-of-strength during Dussehra rallies

    Who was Hemant K Lohia JK DG Prisons found murdered at his home gcw

    Who was Hemant K Lohia, J&K DG-Prisons found murdered at his home?

    Indian Railways update: 218 trains cancelled on October 4; check full list

    Indian Railways update: 218 trains cancelled on October 4; check full list

    Uttar Pradesh: Man playing Hanuman collapses during Ramlila, dies on stage - gps

    Uttar Pradesh: Man playing Hanuman collapses during Ramlila, dies on stage

    Central Vista redevelopment: CPWD floats tender to build tunnel under Vice President's new home

    Central Vista redevelopment: CPWD floats tender to build tunnel under Vice President's new home

    Recent Stories

    Rashmika Mandanna recalls being attacked by trolls for kissing scene with rumoured beau Vijay Deverakonda sur

    Rashmika Mandanna recalls being attacked by trolls for kissing scene with rumoured beau Vijay Deverakonda

    Apple may not bring TouchID to iPhone 15 series suggests report gcw

    Apple may not bring TouchID to iPhone 15 series, suggests report

    Vikram Vedha box office collection report Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer fails Monday test drb

    Vikram Vedha box office report: Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer fails ‘Monday test’

    Its Uddhav Thackeray vs Eknath Shinde as Mumbai gears up for show-of-strength during Dussehra rallies AJR

    Its Uddhav Thackeray vs Eknath Shinde as Mumbai gears up for show-of-strength during Dussehra rallies

    Jr NTR is all praises for RRR director SS Rajamouli on receiving standing ovation in Los Angeles SUR

    Jr NTR is all praises for RRR director SS Rajamouli on receiving standing ovation in Los Angeles

    Recent Videos

    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Guwahati/2nd T20I: Going at a higher strike rate was a demand of this innings - KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Guwahati T20I: 'Going at a higher strike rate was a demand of this innings' - Rahul

    Video Icon
    5G is in India PM Modi gets demo of Jio new technology from Akash Ambani gcw

    5G is in India: PM Modi gets demo of Jio's new technology from Akash Ambani

    Video Icon
    Womens Asia Cup 2022: It was Deepti Sharma awareness that she took the bails off - India Harmanpreet Kaur on Charlie Dean run out during England ODIs-ayh

    'It was Deepti's awareness that she took the bails off' - Harmanpreet on Charlie's run out

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets-ayh

    LLC 2022: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets

    Video Icon