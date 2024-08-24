Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    J-K Assembly polls 2024: Mehbooba's PDP releases manifesto, focuses on restoring trade ties with Pakistan

    The PDP manifesto outlines a series of socio-economic measures aimed at easing the burdens on the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Among the promises, Mufti announced free electricity of up to 200 units for residents, the abolition of water taxes, and the removal of water meters.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 24, 2024, 4:10 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 24, 2024, 4:46 PM IST

    The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief, Mehbooba Mufti, unveiled the party's manifesto on Saturday, August 24, ahead of the upcoming three-phased Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections, set to begin on September 18. A key highlight of the manifesto is the call for the restoration of trade across the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan, a move Mufti urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to consider. In her address, she also announced the provision of free electricity to temples, mosques, and shrines across Jammu and Kashmir.

    Mufti spoke at length about the challenges that have arisen since the abrogation of Article 370, expressing concern over the increased complexities in the region. "The issue has become even more complicated after the removal of Article 370. We will take Jammu and Kashmir out of the quagmire of difficulties," she said. She also criticized the government's approach, accusing it of suppressing freedom of expression by arresting religious leaders and activists.

    The PDP manifesto outlines a series of socio-economic measures aimed at easing the burdens on the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Among the promises, Mufti announced free electricity of up to 200 units for residents, the abolition of water taxes, and the removal of water meters. She also proposed a one-time settlement for outstanding electricity bills and the re-implementation of the Mufti Mohammad Sayeed scheme to provide 12 cylinders a year to impoverished families.

    Additionally, the manifesto includes a commitment to doubling social security benefits, such as old age and widow pensions, and ensuring that all government job vacancies are filled.

    Furthermore, Mufti emphasized her party's dedication to facilitating the dignified return of Kashmiri Pandits to the Valley, stating that the PDP would take all necessary steps to make this a reality.

    Clarifying the broader objectives of her campaign, Mehbooba Mufti said, "For me, this election is not for statehood or seat sharing... We have a bigger goal... We are fighting for dignity, for the resolution of the Kashmir issue."

    Key points from the PDP manifesto include:

    1. Restoration of trade across the LoC with Pakistan
    2. Free electricity up to 200 units for residents
    3. Free electricity for temples, mosques, and shrines
    4. Abolition of water taxes and removal of water meters
    5. Re-implementation of the Mufti Mohammad Sayeed scheme to provide 12 cylinders annually to the poor
    6. Doubling of social security benefits like old age and widow pensions
    7. Ensuring the dignified return of Kashmiri Pandits to the Valley
