At least three labourers were killed and one rescued after a part of an under-construction bridge collapsed in Jammu's Bantalab area. Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary confirmed the casualties and announced an inquiry, suspending three officials.

At least three labourers were killed, and one was rescued after an under-construction portion of a bridge collapsed in the Bantalab area of Jammu. Rescue operations were launched immediately after the incident.

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Deputy CM confirms deaths, orders probe

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Friday expressed grief over the loss of lives and said four workers had been trapped in the collapse, of whom three died while one was rescued safely. "I am deeply saddened by the loss of three lives in the incident. Four people were trapped, of whom three died, and one survived safely. Rescue operations are underway. This incident cannot be condemned enough," he said.

He further informed that action had been initiated against the officials concerned and an inquiry ordered into the incident. "Two officials have been suspended, and one has been attached. An enquiry has been ordered and the contractor will be blacklisted," Choudhary added.

MLA suggests cause of mishap

Earlier on Friday, BJP MLA Sham Lal Sharma said this was an old bridge, and due to the movement of vehicles, this mishap occurred. "This is an old bridge, but its foundation was exposed. So, a tender was floated, and the process of strengthening the foundation was underway. An excavation must have been done. I think due to the vibration above, due to the movement of a vehicle, this mishap occurred," he said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)