AAP leader Lucky Oberoi was shot dead by armed assailants near a gurdwara in Jalandhar's Model Town. Two scooter-borne individuals fired multiple shots at him. Despite being rushed to a hospital, he was declared dead by doctors.

Details of the Attack

According to Jalandhar DCP Manpreet Singh, the attack occurred while Oberoi was leaving the gurdwara after offering prayers. Later, two scooter-borne individuals approached and fired multiple shots at him. " Lucky Oberoi was leaving after offering prayers here. At that time, two scooter-borne people came and fired at him. He was taken to the hospital, where he is under treatment. Probe is underway."

Declared Dead at Hospital

The AAP leader was critically injured and rushed to Sri Ram Hospital for treatment. However, despite medical efforts, doctors declared him dead.

Doctor Details Injuries

Dr. Vishal, a physician at the hospital, stated that approximately 8 to 9 rounds were fired at the victim. He further mentioned that although the leader was put on a ventilator, his life could not be saved. "Lucky Oberoi was brought here around 8 am. On examination, it was found that 8-9 rounds were fired at him. Some bullets had hit his chest, and one had hit his chin. He was given CPR and also put on a ventilator, but his life could not be saved," Vishal told reporters.

Political Reaction

Following the incident, Congress MP Dharamvira Gandhi condemned the killing, declaring that "anarchy has become prevalent" in the state. He further remarked that Punjab is increasingly becoming "like Bihar."

"Murder of sports persons, killing of Sidhu Moosewala, threats and gangsters are prevalent in Punjab. Punjab is becoming like Bihar now. The state government is not paying attention to this, and anarchy is prevalent. For a border state, this is not good. The state government should see why Punjab is becoming like Bihar?" Gandhi told ANI. (ANI)