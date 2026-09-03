A workshop for Jal Shakti Ministers from BJP-ruled states is being held at the party HQ. The focus is on water conservation, management, and training ministers to publicise central government schemes and policies at the grassroots level.

An important workshop of Jal Shakti Ministers from BJP-ruled states is underway at the BJP headquarters on Thursday. Union Minister CR Patil, along with Ministers Arun Sao, Mohan Charan Majhi, Satpal Maharaj, Shruti Choudhary, Nisith Pramanik, Parvesh Verma, Swatantra Dev Singh and other Jal Shakti Ministers from across the country are participating in the training session.

The workshop will discuss water conservation, water management, and the implementation of Central government schemes related to the water sector, sources said.

The focus of the workshop is on effectively communicating the Centre’s policies and initiatives to the public. Ministers will be trained on publicising government schemes and taking the government’s achievements to the grassroots level, sources added.

The ministers are being addressed by BJP National President Nitin Nabin and senior leaders Vinay Sahasrabuddhe and B L Santhosh.

Earlier, on September 2, Nabin had addressed all Jal Shakti Ministers at his residence.

After the training session, all the ministers will leave the BJP headquarters to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence. The meeting is scheduled around 4 pm.

The focus of the workshop is on effectively communicating the Centre's policies and initiatives to the public. Ministers are being trained on publicising government schemes and taking achievements to the grassroots level.

BJP's 'Jal Manthan' and Vision for Water Security

Earlier, on September 2, BJP National President Nabin posted that under the 'Jal Manthan' programme, a meaningful meeting was held with Water Resources Ministers of BJP-ruled states on inter-state coordination and exchange of best practices.

"Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the historic task of delivering 'water from taps' to crores of families has been accomplished. Following the establishment of NITI Aayog, the limited perspective of 5-year planning is now a thing of the past. Today, we are moving forward with a long-term approach for the next 25 to 50 years," Nabin said.

"To realise the resolve of 'Viksit Bharat 2047', through tripartite coordination of the government, elected representatives, and karyakartas, we are committed to ensuring better planning, implementation and monitoring," he added.

Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil also posted on X that he held a cordial dialogue at the residence of BJP National President Nitin Nabin with Chief Ministers and ministers associated with water resources and drinking water, in the presence of BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santosh.

Patil said the two-day departmental summit of the Ministry of Jal Shakti concluded on September 2, laying the foundation for a water-secure India, and that Prime Minister Modi's presence at the valedictory session was a matter of immense pride.

"The Prime Minister has linked water not merely to being a subject of the government but has connected it to 'everyone's effort', public participation, and a people's movement. From this summit, we are moving forward with four clear resolutions -- to complete water projects on time, to make water conservation a sustained people's movement, to keep rural drinking water sources secure, and to ensure adequate, safe, regular, and reliable water service to every rural household," Patil said.