Following Rahul Gandhi's protest against alleged voter fraud in Bihar, Prashant Kishor urged the Election Commission of India to investigate and clarify its stance. Kishor also questioned the timing of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Patna (Bihar) [India], August 11 (ANI): After a full-fledged protest led by Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi over SIR of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar and allegations of "vote chori" (vote theft) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on Monday called on the Election Commission of India to investigate and put forth its position before the public on the issue.

"The entire opposition and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi have publicly presented their stance with facts. The Election Commission should investigate and put forth its position before the public," Prashant Kishor told ANI.

Kishor Questions Timing of SIR

The Jan Suraaj founder further demanded an explanation from the ECI over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar, as it is being done after a gap of 23 years.



"Our point about SIR is that the Election Commission is undertaking such a process after 23 years; they must explain why they are doing SIR," Prashant Kishor said.



Prashant Kishor further took a jibe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, referring to his statement related to illegal immigrants in Bihar. He asked Amit Shah is trying to say whether the illegal immigrants entered the country under the BJP regime or not.



"Union Home Minister Amit Shah is saying that infiltrators from Bangladesh and Nepal have entered. Is the Home Minister saying that, despite their government being in power at the centre and state, infiltrators entered and managed to get voting rights?" he said.

INDIA Bloc Leaders Detained

Earlier today, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi and other INDIA bloc MPs were detained by Delhi Police during their protest march against the Election Commission over Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in poll-bound Bihar and allegations of "voter fraud" during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.



Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, TMC MP Sagarika Ghose, and other MPs were also among those detained by the police.

The detained MPs were corralled into a bus to be taken to the Parliament Street police station.



Rahul Gandhi said that the Opposition's fight is not a political fight but a fight to save the constitution.



"The reality is that they cannot talk. The truth is in front of the country. This fight is not political. This fight is to save the Constitution. This fight is for One Man, One Vote. We want a clean, pure voters list," the Congress leader said. (ANI)

