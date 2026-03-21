Congress's Jairam Ramesh accused the Modi government of 'moral cowardice' and 'political betrayal' for its silence on the US-Israel attacks on Iran. He questioned the lack of condemnation or diplomatic action to de-escalate the conflict.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday criticised the Centre, accusing the PM Modi-led government of remaining silent on the ongoing conflict after the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran. He described the government's stance as "moral cowardice and political betrayal of India's civilizational values."

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Ramesh questions govt's 'moral cowardice'

In a post on X, Ramesh questioned the government's stance, pointing out that it has been over three weeks since the aerial assault on Iran began. He alleged that the Centre has neither condemned the attacks nor taken diplomatic initiative to de-escalate tensions in the region. "It has been exactly 21 days or three weeks since the aerial assault of the US and Israel on Iran began. It has also been 23 days since the PM returned from his much-trumpeted visit to Israel. Has the Modi Govt condemned or criticised or deplored the launch of the heavy aerial assault on Iran by the US and Israel that has now led to severe economic dislocations everywhere including India? The answer is NO," he remarked.

It has been exactly 21 days or three weeks since the aerial assault of the US and Israel on Iran began. It has also been 23 days since the PM returned from his much-trumpeted visit to Israel. Has the Modi Govt condemned or criticised or deplored the launch of the heavy aerial… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) March 21, 2026

He further asked, "Has the Modi Govt. condemned or criticised or deplored the targeted assassinations of top Iranian leaders by the US and Israel that continues unabated? The answer is NO. Has the Modi Govt. condemned or criticised or deplored the brutal efforts of the US and Israel to force a regime change and state collapse that could lead to civil war in Iran? The answer is NO. Has the Modi Govt mounted serious diplomatic efforts and initiatives to bring the bombing of Iran and Iran's attacks on energy and other essential infrastructure in the Gulf countries to an immediate halt? Has the PM used his much-claimed friendship with the US President and the Israeli PM to bring about a cease-fire? The answer is NO."

"These 4 NOs reflect the moral cowardice and political betrayal of India's civilisational values," he added.

US military operations against Iran

His remarks come amid escalating tensions in West Asia, where the US has intensified its military operations against Iran. US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) indicated that Washington is close to achieving its objectives and may soon wind down its military campaign.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump outlined key goals, including degrading Iran's missile capabilities, dismantling its defence infrastructure, and preventing it from acquiring nuclear capability. He also stressed the importance of protecting US allies in the region, including Israel and Gulf nations.

Meanwhile, US Central Command has reported significant damage to Iranian military assets under "Operation Epic Fury", including strikes on drone production facilities and naval infrastructure. The Pentagon stated that thousands of targets have been hit in recent operations. (ANI)