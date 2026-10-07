Jairam Ramesh slammed the Delhi Police FIR against Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc MPs for protesting the ECI's electoral roll revision. He alleged the FIR is to suppress their campaign exposing a 'Vote Chori' conspiracy involving the PM and HM.

Ramesh Alleges 'Vote Chori' Conspiracy

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday criticised the Delhi Police for registering an FIR against the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and other leaders in connection with their protest against the Election Commission of India. He alleged that the action was aimed at suppressing the Opposition's campaign against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

In a post on X, Ramesh wrote, “For almost two years now the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has been relentlessly exposing, through factual evidence, the Vote Chori conspiracy hatched between the PM & the HM on one side and the CEC on the other.” For almost two years now the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has been relentlessly exposing, through factual evidence, the Vote Chori conspiracy hatched between the PM & the HM on one side and the CEC on the other. Crores of genuine voters have lost their Constitutional right to vote through the atrocious process of SIR —Shahenshah Instigated Removal. And when the LOP-LS adopts the method of satyagraha to highlight the injustices of SIR, the Delhi Police registers an FIR against him and other leaders. The diabolical duo is nervous, rattled and desperate. The writing on the wall is clear. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) October 7, 2026

He also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging that the two were “nervous, rattled and desperate” over the Opposition's campaign. “Crores of genuine voters have lost their Constitutional right to vote through the atrocious process of SIR —Shahenshah Instigated Removal. And when the LOP-LS adopts the method of satyagraha to highlight the injustices of SIR, the Delhi Police registers an FIR against him and other leaders. The diabolical duo is nervous, rattled and desperate. The writing on the wall is clear,” the post read.

FIR Lodged After Protest at Akashvani Bhavan

His remarks came after Delhi Police registered an FIR in connection with Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other INDIA bloc MPs allegedly entering the Akashvani Bhavan premises without permission during their protest against the Election Commission on Tuesday, police said.

According to Delhi Police, the INDIA bloc had planned a march from Parliament House towards Nirvachan Sadan, the headquarters of the Election Commission. Police said no official permission had been sought or granted for the proposed march.

The Opposition MPs were stopped from proceeding towards the Election Commission office, following which some leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, staged a sit-in near Akashvani Bhavan.

As the protesters were stopped near the Election Commission office, several opposition leaders and MPs staged a sit-in protest. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra subsequently entered the Akashvani Bhavan premises along with other leaders and continued their protest there.

Police said the protesters were asked to vacate the premises, but they allegedly refused to comply and insisted that they would not leave until a delegation of MPs was allowed to meet officials of the Election Commission. (ANI)