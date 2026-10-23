Congress MP Jairam Ramesh accuses the Centre of making concessions to China, failing to address border tensions in Arunachal Pradesh, and ignoring a record trade deficit that threatens India's economic and ecological security.

Jairam Ramesh Accuses Centre of Silence on China Border Tensions

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Friday accused the Centre of making concessions to China and remaining silent on border tensions, alleging the loss of patrolling points in Arunachal Pradesh. He said the Director General of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) had praised the force's performance during recent face-offs with the People's Liberation Army (PLA) in Arunachal Pradesh, while the Prime Minister and his establishment had maintained silence on the issue.

The Congress leader further raised concerns over China's renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh and the construction of a 60,000-MW dam, which he said threatened India's ecological and water security. In a post on X, the Congress MP wrote, “While the self-styled Vishwaguru’s calibrated concessions to China continue, the DG, ITBP, has lauded—and rightly so—its performance in recent face-offs with the PLA in Arunachal Pradesh, on which there has been a deafening silence from the PM and his establishment.”

Border Face-offs and Infrastructure Concerns

Corps commander talks were held at Wacha and Damai in Arunachal Pradesh last month after the Taksing face-off. Locals had reported that patrolling points had been lost once again, as in Ladakh. China continues to rename our towns in Arunachal Pradesh and is building a 60,000-MW dam that threatens our ecological and water security.

Economic Security and Trade Deficit

India’s trade deficit with China zoomed even further to a record $112 billion in 2025–26, up from $99 billion the previous year. This has simply crushed our MSMEs in many industries. Make in India has become Import from China. This staggering trade deficit is in itself a very significant threat to our economic security.

Criticism of Government Stance and Military Reporting

India has been paying the price for the PM’s infamous clean chit to China on June 19, 2020, when he said, after 20 of our brave jawans had been martyred: “No one has entered our territory, nor is anyone present there; furthermore, none of our posts is under anyone else’s control.” The retired Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Naravane, has revealed that the only instructions he received while at the helm, when Chinese incursions took place in Ladakh, were: “Do what you deem appropriate.”

Discrepancies in Military Revelations

On July 4, 2025, the Deputy Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Rahul Singh, had spoken publicly on China’s both intensively and extensively embedded role in Pakistan’s military campaign during our Operation Sindoor. Yet, on August 25, 2026, the retired Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Anil Chauhan, publicly contradicted Lt. Gen. Rahul Singh’s revelations and, soon thereafter, took over a think tank that is a key part of the RSS/BJP ecosystem.

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