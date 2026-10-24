Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticized the government for allowing US national Matthew VanDyke, accused of terror, to travel home while detaining local activists. A special NIA court granted the relief for four months pending investigation.

Jairam Ramesh Questions Centre Over Liberty Granted to Matthew VanDyke

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday questioned the Centre over “liberty being extended” to US national Matthew VanDyke, who has been accused of terrorism. He said that this was happening when the Narendra Modi-led government was not hesitating in detaining and arresting young activists and peace protestors during the recent and ongoing anti-CEC and anti-Vote Chori protests.

“US national Matthew VanDyke, arrested for conspiring to carry out terrorist activities against India, was released yesterday and allowed to return home for 4 months. Why has such liberty been extended to a foreign national accused of terrorism? This even as the government has shown no hesitation in detaining and arresting youth activists and peaceful protesters during the anti-Vote Chori protests this past month,” Ramesh posted on X.

Ramesh pointed out that this was raised during US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s May visit to India and the latter’s scheduled visit to the country this week. “It is worth noting that his case was raised during US Secretary of State Rubio's last visit to India in May. The Secretary of State was visiting again this week,” he added.

Court Proceedings and NIA Investigation

A Rouse Avenue court on Friday extended permission for six Ukrainian nationals accused in the Myanmar Training Camp case to stay outside India until the next date of hearing on February 24. The court also permitted Matthew Aaron Vandyke to travel to the USA. Special NIA Judge Prashant Sharma heard the matter. Vandyke appeared physically before the court to attend the hearing.

During the hearing, the NIA submitted that further investigation was underway and said it would inform the court about developments in the investigation on the next date of hearing. Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Rahul Tyagi, along with advocates Jatin Khatri and Amit Rohila, appeared for the NIA.

The court also kept Vandyke's application pending, seeking the release of his articles. The counsel for the Ukrainian nationals submitted that they were unwell. After hearing their submissions, the court extended their permission to stay outside India.

On September 24, the Special NIA court at Rouse Avenue had granted permission to US national Matthew Aaron Vandyke and six Ukrainian nationals to travel to the USA and Ukraine, respectively, to meet their families for one month, subject to certain conditions and formalities. (ANI)

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