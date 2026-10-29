Congress leader Jairam Ramesh slams PM Modi over BJP election losses and economic issues, claiming the public has passed a 'no-confidence motion' against the central government's policies amidst rising inflation and unemployment concerns.

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes PM Modi Over Political Setbacks

Launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior Congress leader and MP Jairam Ramesh on Thursday asserted that the electorate has passed a "no-confidence motion" against the Central government's policies, pointing to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) electoral setbacks across key Hindi heartland regions from Varanasi to Patna. In a post on X, the senior Congress leader targeted PM Modi over his recent remarks against the Congress and raised concerns over unemployment, inflation, and lagging private investment.

"The Prime Minister needs to introspect, but instead, he's lecturing others! Before counting Congress's seats, I wish he'd also reflect on why the BJP lost both seats in his own parliamentary constituency of Varanasi, and how Congress managed to defeat the BJP in RSS's stronghold of Nagpur?" Ramesh posted.

Allegations of Governance Failures

Accusing the Prime Minister of ignoring critical socio-economic challenges confronting citizens, Ramesh urged him to shed "arrogance" and address livelihood issues. "Mr. Modi, stop the trolling. Crores of families are reeling from back-breaking inflation, the youth are unemployed, and private investment has ground to a halt. Drop the arrogance and reflect on these issues!" the Congress leader said.

Ramesh further claimed that public discontent with the Central government’s policies is spreading across several major cities in the Hindi heartland and beyond. "From Varanasi and Nagpur to Lucknow, Prayagraj, and Patna, the people have clearly passed a no-confidence motion against your policies," Ramesh added.

Political Confrontation Over MLC Election Results

The remarks from the Congress leadership come amid an intensifying political confrontation between the opposition and the ruling BJP over recent electoral outcomes and broader economic governance. Earlier on October 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a jab at the Congress party following the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) clean sweep in Karnataka Legislative Council elections, winning all four seats. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "MLC elections in 28 seats across 4 big states – Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and Karnataka. Elections were held using ballot papers. Guess how many seats Congress won?"

The Prime Minister’s sarcastic post comes as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies recorded strong performances, including a 4-0 sweep by the NDA in the Karnataka Legislative Council polls, while the Congress suffered significant setbacks. Earlier, Congress leader Ajay Rai claimed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was “completely cornered” in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council (MLC) election results. He also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi was secured through "malpractice and theft".

Rai said the results of the MLC elections demonstrated that the BJP had been wiped out, claiming the public had delivered its verdict against the ruling party. “I would simply say that the Bharatiya Janata Party is now completely cornered. The results of these two MLC elections demonstrate that Modi had actually lost the 2024 election in Varanasi; he was made to win only through malpractice and theft. The public has clearly spoken--they have delivered a victory in the MLC elections, and the Bharatiya Janata Party has been completely wiped out," Rai told ANI. His remarks come after Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Lal Bihari Yadav secured victory from the Varanasi Teachers' seat. Of the 11 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council for which elections were held, comprising five Graduates' and six Teachers' constituencies, the BJP won six seats, while the SP secured five seats, including Varanasi and Agra.