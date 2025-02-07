Drunk Russian woman causes chaos in Raipur after crashing car into 3 men; video goes viral (Watch)

A drunk Russian woman created a ruckus on Raipur's VIP Road in Chhattisgarh late Wednesday night after a car she was in rammed into a scooter, injuring three youths.
 

Drunk Russian woman causes chaos in Raipur after crashing car into 3 men; video goes viral. (Watch) ddr
Author
Divya Danu
Updated: Feb 7, 2025, 8:18 PM IST

A drunk Russian woman created a ruckus on Raipur's VIP Road in Chhattisgarh late Wednesday night after a car she was in rammed into a scooter, injuring three youths, according to a report in Times of India (TOI). The woman, heavily intoxicated, was traveling with a Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) public prosecutor when the incident occurred around 12:30 AM.

According to multiple reports, witnesses claimed the woman was sitting on the lawyer's lap while both were heavily intoxicated, moments before their speeding Indigo car collided with the scooter.

The injured — Neelkamal Sahu (18), Arun Sahu (27), and Lalit Chandel (25)—were rushed to Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Hospital but left against medical advice. The woman argued with police at the scene and was later detained at Telibandha police station. A case of rash driving has been registered, with additional charges pending medical reports.

After the VIP Road accident, bystanders stopped the car, and the police quickly arrived at the scene. The Russian woman, visibly intoxicated, caused a commotion, arguing with officers as captured in widely circulated videos and photos. By Thursday evening, she was detained at Telibandha police station.

Also Read: 'Paneer & milk are not veg': Indian doctor's claim leaves internet divided; SEE viral post

According to TOI report, police confirmed that the woman is a tourist but withheld her identity. The car, marked with a 'Govt of India' tag, belonged to a Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) public prosecutor from Shanti Nagar, Raipur. Both the lawyer and the woman were reportedly heavily drunk, heading out from a pub to buy cigarettes.

Telibandha police station in-charge Narendra Mishra stated that a case has been filed for rash and negligent driving. Additional charges for drunk driving will be added following medical reports. The injured victims remain hospitalized, and the vehicle has been confiscated.

Also Read: Two dead after plane crashes into vehicles on busy road in Brazil's Sao Paulo (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Gautam Adani shares FIRST pictures of son Jeet Adani with Diva Shah; pics go VIRAL [PHOTOS]

Jeet Adani, Diva Shah Wedding: Gautam Adani shares FIRST pictures of son's wedding [PHOTOS]

'Paneer & milk are not veg': Indian doctor's claim leaves internet divided; SEE viral post shk

'Paneer & milk are not veg': Indian doctor's claim leaves internet divided; SEE viral post

Infosys 'forcefully' lays off 700 trainees at Mysuru campus; complaint to be filed with labour ministry shk

Infosys 'forcefully' lays off 700 trainees at Mysuru campus; complaint to be filed with labour ministry

India's economic resurgence: BJP busts 15 myths about growth, jobs and milestones in post-COVID era ddr

India's economic resurgence: BJP busts 15 myths about growth, jobs and milestones in post-COVID era

Why India's UAV push is crucial for tackling modern warfare challenges amid China-Pakistan threat explained snt

Why is India's UAV push crucial for tackling modern warfare challenges amid China-Pakistan threat | Explained

Recent Stories

Gautam Adani shares FIRST pictures of son Jeet Adani with Diva Shah; pics go VIRAL [PHOTOS]

Jeet Adani, Diva Shah Wedding: Gautam Adani shares FIRST pictures of son's wedding [PHOTOS]

Affirms Holdings Stock Surges Premarket After Surprise Profit, Upbeat Q2 Revenue: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Affirms Holdings Stock Surges Premarket After Surprise Profit, Upbeat Q2 Revenue: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Viasat Stock Declines On Q3 Earnings, Revenue Miss: Retail Sentiment Remains Bearish

Viasat Stock Declines On Q3 Earnings, Revenue Miss: Retail Sentiment Remains Bearish

CBOE Global Markets Q4 Earnings Fail To Meet Wall Street Expectations: Retail’s Unimpressed

CBOE Global Markets Q4 Earnings Fail To Meet Wall Street Expectations: Retail’s Unimpressed

Monolithic Power Stock Surges Pre-Market On Q4 Earnings Beat, Record Annual Revenue: Retail Celebrates

Monolithic Power Stock Surges Pre-Market On Q4 Earnings Beat, Record Annual Revenue: Retail Celebrates

Recent Videos

Delhi Elections 2025 | News Wrap: AAP Candidate Alleges ₹15 Cr Bribe Offer; Security Tightened

Delhi Elections 2025 | News Wrap: AAP Candidate Alleges ₹15 Cr Bribe Offer; Security Tightened

Video Icon
World News Wrap | Trump Sanctions ICC, Israel's Gaza Plan and More

World News Wrap | Trump Sanctions ICC, Israel's Gaza Plan and More

Video Icon
'Is India This Weak?' Akhilesh Yadav Slams Govt Over 'Inhumane' Deportations of Indians

'Is India This Weak?' Akhilesh Yadav Slams Govt Over 'Inhumane' Deportations of Indians

Video Icon
Khushi Kapoor Shares Cute Candid Moments with Pet Dogs on Loveyapa Release

Khushi Kapoor Shares Cute Candid Moments with Pet Dogs on Loveyapa Release

Video Icon
COVID-19: 5 Years Later - Where Are We Now?

COVID-19: 5 Years Later - Where Are We Now?

Video Icon