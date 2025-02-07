Drunk Russian woman causes chaos in Raipur after crashing car into 3 men; video goes viral (Watch)

A drunk Russian woman created a ruckus on Raipur's VIP Road in Chhattisgarh late Wednesday night after a car she was in rammed into a scooter, injuring three youths.

A drunk Russian woman created a ruckus on Raipur's VIP Road in Chhattisgarh late Wednesday night after a car she was in rammed into a scooter, injuring three youths, according to a report in Times of India (TOI). The woman, heavily intoxicated, was traveling with a Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) public prosecutor when the incident occurred around 12:30 AM.

According to multiple reports, witnesses claimed the woman was sitting on the lawyer's lap while both were heavily intoxicated, moments before their speeding Indigo car collided with the scooter.

The injured — Neelkamal Sahu (18), Arun Sahu (27), and Lalit Chandel (25)—were rushed to Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Hospital but left against medical advice. The woman argued with police at the scene and was later detained at Telibandha police station. A case of rash driving has been registered, with additional charges pending medical reports.

After the VIP Road accident, bystanders stopped the car, and the police quickly arrived at the scene. The Russian woman, visibly intoxicated, caused a commotion, arguing with officers as captured in widely circulated videos and photos. By Thursday evening, she was detained at Telibandha police station.

Also Read: 'Paneer & milk are not veg': Indian doctor's claim leaves internet divided; SEE viral post

According to TOI report, police confirmed that the woman is a tourist but withheld her identity. The car, marked with a 'Govt of India' tag, belonged to a Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) public prosecutor from Shanti Nagar, Raipur. Both the lawyer and the woman were reportedly heavily drunk, heading out from a pub to buy cigarettes.

Telibandha police station in-charge Narendra Mishra stated that a case has been filed for rash and negligent driving. Additional charges for drunk driving will be added following medical reports. The injured victims remain hospitalized, and the vehicle has been confiscated.

Also Read: Two dead after plane crashes into vehicles on busy road in Brazil's Sao Paulo (WATCH)

Latest Videos