High drama unfolded in Jaipur as Congress leaders staged a sit-in at the police Commissionerate, demanding a Zero FIR for an assault on an NSUI leader. During the protest, Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra sustained a leg injury.

High drama unfolded in Jaipur as senior Rajasthan Congress leaders staged a sit-in protest (dharna) at the Jaipur police Commissionerate office. A heavy police deployment remains in place around the commissionerate premises, with barricades erected to prevent unauthorised entry. Amid the protest, Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra injured his leg after slipping.

Congress Demands Zero FIR Over Alleged Assault

"He (State Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra) has sustained an injury to his leg; a doctor has just examined him. He will not be able to move around for the next several days. These people have locked the toilets," Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Rajasthan Assembly Tikaram Jully said. Congress is demanding a Zero FIR in connection with the alleged assault on National Students' Union of India (NSUI) National Secretary Ritu Barala.

Congress leaders and party workers gathered in large numbers at the Commissionerate, raising slogans against the state government and the police administration, alleging a complete breakdown of law and order in the state. The protest was triggered over alleged police inaction following an assault on NSUI leader Ritu Barala. The Congress delegation demanded immediate lodging of a Zero FIR and prompt action against those responsible for the incident.

LoP Jully Alleges 'Hooliganism'

Rajasthan LoP Jully launched a scathing attack on the state government and police administration, alleging "hooliganism" inside the Jaipur Police Commissionerate and questioning the refusal to register a 'Zero FIR' in the alleged assault on NSUI National Secretary Ritu Barala. "This is hooliganism. We are sitting here peacefully. They themselves suggested that we sit in room number 9, so we are sitting in room number 9. Why are they not registering our FIR? Tell us the reason. Given that the constitutional framework, specifically Section 173 of the BNS, provides for the registration of a 'Zero FIR' anywhere in the country. Why is it not being registered here? Meanwhile, the BJP state president claims that we are ruining their festival. They have no intention of listening; there is no dialogue, no message from the Chief Minister, Home Minister, or Director General (DG)", he said.

Khachariyawas Warns Officials of Accountability

As the Congress party's high-voltage sit-in protest inside the Jaipur Police Commissionerate, senior party leader and former state minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas launched a fierce attack on the state government and police administration, warning errant officials of legal and administrative accountability. "We have kept the Commissionerate hijacked for the last 24 hours. The reason is this: you allow daughters to be beaten and abused, yet you refuse to register a case. Under Section 173(3), it is our right, and mark my words, even if we have to approach the court, legal action will be taken against them... If any girl is subjected to atrocities anywhere, a Zero FIR must be registered. The investigation can be conducted by the Delhi police... You have turned this into a matter of 'prestige'... The government has taken the entire police administration under its direct control. But governments come and go. Our turn will come again, and mark my words, those officials who are acting improperly will be held accountable...", he said.

Dotasra Questions Delhi FIR

Earlier, Dotasra questioned the police over the registration of an FIR in Delhi and demanded a copy of the case registered there. “If an FIR has been registered in Delhi regarding the assault on Ritu Barala, then provide us with a copy of that FIR. We will head back home immediately. The FIR registered by the Delhi Police, ostensibly to harass these youngsters, cannot possibly cover the incident involving the assault on Ritu; the complainant and the accused cannot be the same person; that is simply not possible. Therefore, I believe that every argument or justification they are offering in their defence is entirely false,” said Congress President Dotasra.

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