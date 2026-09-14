Congress candidate Rakesh Kumar Lata won Ward 21 of the Jaipur Municipal Corporation election, defeating BJP's Ajay Singh Chauhan. Counting continues amid Congress' allegations of BJP interference and BJP's claims of an impending victory.

Congress Candidate Wins Jaipur's Ward 21

Congress candidate Rakesh Kumar Lata won Ward 21 of the Jaipur Municipal Corporation election by 127 votes, defeating BJP candidate and former chairman and district vice president Ajay Singh Chauhan, as counting of votes continued across Rajasthan on Monday.

Speaking to ANI after his victory, Lata said the election was about the people and brotherhood and assured voters of better work after assuming office as councillor. “I won by 127 votes by defeating Ajay Singh Chauhan, former chairman and district vice president who is from the BJP. This was an election for our brotherhood and for the people. Upon becoming a councillor, I will do a better job,” Lata said.

Security Beefed Up for Counting Process

Counting of votes for the Jaipur Municipal Corporation election is underway at Bhawani Niketan amid tight security arrangements. Jaipur Police Commissioner Sachin Mittal said separate arrangements had been made for the counting centre and the ongoing Ganesh Mela.

“During the counting, we have made separate arrangements here, and separate arrangements have been made for the Ganesh Mela that is going on. DCP-rank and Additional CP-rank officers are overseeing both places. I am personally taking rounds, so there are adequate arrangements,” Mittal said.

Congress Alleges BJP Interference

Meanwhile, Congress leader Pratap Singh Khachariyawas alleged irregularities during the counting process and claimed that the BJP was attempting to influence outcomes in closely contested wards. “There is no doubt that the Congress party is getting votes in Rajasthan; the BJP is also getting votes. What I think is that the voting trend which we are seeing currently is very much early. And the Congress party is coming with a very good mandate in Jaipur. But dishonesty is happening,” Khachariyawas said.

He alleged that Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma had spoken to the Jaipur Collector and sought intervention in seats where the margin was narrow. “CM Bhajanlal Sharma called the collector of Jaipur yesterday and said that wherever there is a win or loss by a few votes, make the BJP win,” he alleged.

Khachariyawas also urged officials to ensure a peaceful counting process, warning that any conflict would be the BJP's responsibility. “Bullying will not work. I do not want any trouble in Jaipur. If the officials agree, then it is fine; otherwise, the BJP will be responsible for any conflict,” he said.

Parties Express Confidence Amid Counting

On the other hand, BJP Jaipur City MP Manju Sharma said the results declared so far indicated a significant lead for the BJP across Rajasthan's urban local bodies. She expressed confidence that the BJP would secure a full majority to form the board in Jaipur Municipal Corporation.

Congress Legislature Party Chief Whip Rafeeq Khan, however, said the party's strongholds were yet to be counted and predicted that Congress would win more than 60 wards.

Counting for the 2026 Rajasthan municipal elections began across the state amid tight security. The second phase recorded a voter turnout of 70.01 per cent across 147 civic bodies. The election of chairpersons is scheduled for September 21, followed by deputy chairperson elections on September 22. (ANI)