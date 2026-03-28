Himachal Pradesh LoP Jai Ram Thakur flagged an 'intelligence failure' over a Bangladeshi national on a student visa. The individual is allegedly impersonating a transgender person to solicit money from devotees at religious places in Shimla.

Leader of Opposition and former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday raised concern over the activities of a Bangladeshi national, who has been moving around religious places in Shimla and allegedly soliciting money from devotees while impersonating as a transgender individual. Thakur called it a matter of serious concern and termed it an "intelligence failure."

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Speaking to reporters and later to ANI, Thakur said the individual is believed to be a resident of Bangladesh and may be associated with a particular community, adding that he had been visiting temples and other locations while earning a livelihood

"He is a resident of Bangladesh and reportedly came here on a visa. It appears that he has been visiting different places, including temples, and sustaining himself through such activities," Thakur said.

Thakur Alleges Intelligence Failure

Calling it an intelligence failure, the Leader of Opposition said arriving on a student visa and then visiting religious places to exploit people's sentiments was a matter of serious concern.

He added that such individuals may also be gathering information while moving across locations.

"There is a possibility that such methods were used to earn money while visiting religious places. This is a matter of concern and needs to be examined seriously," he said.

Call for Strict Surveillance

Raising questions over the legality of such activities, Thakur stressed that conducting any form of business activity in such a manner was not permissible under the law and called for strict surveillance and verification of such cases.

"According to the law, such activities should not be allowed. Intelligence agencies must remain alert. Surveillance and verification of such cases is essential," he said.

Thakur emphasised that similar instances have been reported in the past as well, and authorities must ensure strict monitoring.

Thakur said, "This is not just about one individual, but a broader concern. Intelligence inputs and vigilance are necessary to safeguard public interest".