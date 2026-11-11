YSRCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met with the new Anantapur Mayor while alleging widespread electoral malpractice and intimidation by CM Chandrababu Naidu during the recent local body elections across Andhra Pradesh.

Anantapur Mayor Meets YSRCP Leadership

Newly elected Anantapur Mayor C Ramesh Goud and his family met former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the party’s central office. Congratulating Ramesh Goud, YS Jagan urged him to remain accessible, address public grievances sincerely, prioritise city development and work inclusively for all communities. According to a press release, he said Anantapur’s people stood firmly with YSRCP despite the ruling coalition’s conspiracies, inducements and intimidation. Every elected representative must honour that trust through dedicated public service. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wished Ramesh Goud continued political growth and success.

Meanwhile, Ramesh Goud thanked YS Jagan for entrusting him with the mayoral responsibility and expressed gratitude to senior party leaders, workers and Anantapur residents for their support and pledged to work tirelessly for public welfare and city development. MP Peddireddi Mithun Reddy and senior leaders Anantha Venkatarami Reddy, Sake Sailajanath, Talari Rangaiah and Naresh Kumar Reddy were also present at the party’s central office.

YSRCP Allegations of Electoral Malpractice

Earlier today, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of rigging the recent local body elections to conceal the growing public support for his party, alleging widespread irregularities, intimidation and manipulation throughout the electoral process, a release said.

YS Jagan made the remarks during a meeting with party leaders from several districts at Tadepalli, where he reviewed the conduct of the recent local body elections and appreciated party cadre for fighting with determination despite alleged electoral irregularities. He said people had witnessed Chandrababu Naidu's electoral malpractices and understood the extent of his misuse of power. "Despite alleged irregularities at every stage, from the announcement of the election schedule to vote counting, YSRCP's vote share increased compared to the 2024 elections." He said that had the elections been conducted freely and fairly, the party would have secured a significantly higher vote share.

Accusations Against Ruling Party

YS Jagan further said Chandrababu had introduced new methods of electoral manipulation and even overturned results in places where YSRCP had secured victories. He accused the Chief Minister of attempting to justify the alleged irregularities by spreading false narratives about local body elections conducted during the YSRCP government. He said that after committing widespread electoral abuses, Chandrababu's attempts to lecture others on democracy were astonishing.

During the meeting, party leaders told YS Jagan that they had never witnessed such electoral irregularities in their political careers and alleged that the State Election Commission had completely failed in its responsibility to conduct free and fair elections, it alleged. They alleged that bouncers were deployed at counting centres in place of authorised agents, while relatives of candidates were kidnapped to force them to withdraw their nominations.

The leaders further alleged that large numbers of YSRCP votes were rejected as invalid during counting and that power supplies were deliberately switched off at counting centres to manipulate the results. They also claimed that repeated recounts were conducted wherever YSRCP candidates had won, with vote tallies manipulated to reverse their victories, while recount requests made by YSRCP were denied. Additional ballot papers were also supplied to benefit ruling-party candidates and secure their victories, the leaders alleged. They further stated that Chandrababu's orchestrated attacks during the elections had left victims in villages across Andhra Pradesh, exposing the scale of violence and intimidation allegedly used to influence the electoral outcome, it alleged.

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