YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has condemned a horrific chainsaw attack on a Class 10 student in an Andhra Pradesh school, alleging a complete collapse of law and order under the state's current TDP-led coalition government administration.

YSRCP Chief Condemns School Attack

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 31 (ANI): YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday condemned the alleged chainsaw attack on a Class 10 student inside a classroom at Rapthadu Zilla Parishad High School, alleging a collapse of law and order under the TDP-led coalition government. In a post on X, Reddy wrote, “he barbaric chainsaw attack on a Class 10 student inside the classroom at Rapthadu ZP High School exposes the total collapse of law and order under the TDP coalition’s Jungle Raj.”

The barbaric chainsaw attack on a Class 10 student inside the classroom at Rapthadu ZP High School exposes the total collapse of law and order under the TDP coalition’s ‘Jungle Raj’. How could an assailant freely storm into a government school and brutally assault a young girl? This shows the government’s utter negligence in ensuring the safety of children, even inside educational institutions. It is also unfortunate that another student was also injured while she was trying to intervene. When governance takes a backseat to political vendetta and ‘Red Book’ rule, criminals run rampant without fear of the law. Injured students must be provided with the best emergency medical treatment immediately, and their families must be taken into confidence. We demand, the immediate arrest of the attacker and be brought to justice through transparent probe. An urgent review of school safety protocols across Andhra Pradesh, and complete accountability from @ncbn and @naralokesh. #CBNJungleRaj — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) October 31, 2026

Political Allegations and Demands

Reddy further questioned how an assailant could enter a government school and attack a student, alleging negligence on the part of the government in ensuring children’s safety within educational institutions. He also expressed concern over another student sustaining injuries while attempting to intervene in the attack. “How could an assailant freely storm into a government school and brutally assault a young girl? This shows the government’s utter negligence in ensuring the safety of children, even inside educational institutions. It is also unfortunate that another student was also injured while she was trying to intervene,” he wrote.

Alleging that political vendetta and the ‘Red Book’ rule had taken precedence over governance, Reddy said criminals were operating without fear of the law. “When governance takes a backseat to political vendetta and ‘Red Book’ rule, criminals run rampant without fear of the law,” Reddy wrote.

He demanded immediate medical treatment for the injured students and called for their families to be kept informed. He also sought the immediate arrest of the attacker and a transparent investigation into the incident. “Injured students must be provided with the best emergency medical treatment immediately, and their families must be taken into confidence. We demand, the immediate arrest of the attacker and be brought to justice through transparent probe,” he wrote.

Reddy further called for an urgent review of school safety protocols across Andhra Pradesh and sought accountability from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh. “An urgent review of school safety protocols across Andhra Pradesh, and complete accountability from @ncbn and @naralokesh,” he added.

Government Response and Investigation

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday spoke over the phone with the 10th-grade student who was allegedly attacked by a man in Rapthadu, Anantapur district.The mother of the victim was also present during the conversation. CM assured her to "stay brave" and promised that the "accused would be caught and severely punished".

A Class 10 girl student was allegedly attacked brutally with a saw inside her classroom at a Zilla Parishad High School in Rapthadu, Anantapur district.Confirming the incident, Anantapur Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ashwin Manideep Kakumanu said, "An incident of an attack on a Class 10 girl student at a Zilla Parishad High School in Rapthadu, Anantapur district, has been reported. The accused allegedly attacked the student brutally with a saw inside the school classroom."

TDP MLA Paritala Sunitha also condemned the incident and said the safety of girls will not be compromised in the Chandrababu Naidu-led government. "In the coalition government, no such deplorable acts that compromise the safety of girls and women will be tolerated under any circumstances. We will take the strictest legal action against the accused involved in this heinous act and ensure that the victim girl receives justice. I want to make it clear that the coalition government will never compromise on the safety of girls and the dignity of women," she said.

Former Rapthadu YSRCP MLA Thopudurthy Prakash Reddy slammed the coalition government and demanded a police encounter. "State Education Minister Nara Lokesh should immediately resign. The barbaric incident took place just 200 metres from the Rapthadu Police Station. I demand that the police encounter the accused, Hemanth, and demonstrate their commitment to protecting women and maintaining law and order," he said.

Dr Rajeswari, Superintendent of the Government General Hospital (GGH), said the hospital medical team is closely monitoring victim's condition. "The schoolgirl, who sustained injuries in a chainsaw attack this morning at around 10:30 AM, was brought to the hospital in a 108 ambulance. Medical treatment is currently being provided to the victim. An orthopaedic doctor has examined her, and a plastic surgeon is also required for further treatment. The hospital medical team is closely monitoring her condition," she said. (ANI)