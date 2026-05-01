The death toll in the Jabalpur cruise boat capsize has risen to six. Search operations are ongoing at Bargi Dam, with the NDRF deployed. A survivor alleged lack of life jackets, while the CM confirmed 15 people have been rescued.

The death toll in the cruise boat capsizing incident at Bargi Dam in Jabalpur has risen to six, a day after the mishap occurred, even as search and rescue operations continue at the site.

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Rescue Operations Underway

State Minister Rakesh Singh said that rescue efforts faced significant challenges overnight due to darkness and adverse weather conditions, but are now progressing at a faster pace with improved visibility.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "There were considerable difficulties until last night, due to darkness and bad weather. But now that it's light, it seems the rescue operation will be completed quickly."

"The NDRF team has arrived, and you can see that all available resources are being utilised... All teams are engaged... Everyone believes that some people may be trapped inside," he further said.

Survivor Alleges Negligence

A survivor of the boat capsizing incident has alleged a lack of basic safety measures, claiming that passengers were not provided with life jackets.

"...My son and wife are missing. I got hurt when the mirror on the cruise boat broke after hitting a wave. The staff did not provide us with life jackets; we arranged them and distributed them ourselves," he told reporters.

Chief Minister's Response

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that "15 citizens have been safely rescued" in the cruise boat capsized incident. He attributed the incident to a "severe storm".

In a post on X, CM Mohan Yadav wrote, "Through swift rescue operations, 15 citizens have been safely rescued. Efforts are underway to locate those who are missing as quickly as possible."

"In this hour of crisis, the state government stands in full solidarity with the affected families with complete sensitivity, and every possible assistance is being ensured," the post read.

Eyewitness Account

Eyewitnesses claimed that strong winds may have contributed to the incident.

Samrat, an eyewitness, said, "It was really windy. We told the boat operator to come to the other end, but he paid no heed. It started for the other side but capsized in the middle of the dam. A few people in life jackets jumped off the boat... We safely rescued about 15-16 people... We rushed them to the hospital. The bodies were taken away."

(ANI)