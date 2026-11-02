Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda has inaugurated a state-of-the-art radiotherapy facility at AIIMS Rajkot, significantly boosting cancer treatment accessibility for over 1.54 crore people in the Saurashtra and Kutch regions of Gujarat.

New Radiotherapy Facility at AIIMS Rajkot

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday dedicated to the nation an Advanced Radiotherapy Facility at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rajkot, marking a significant milestone in expanding specialised and affordable oncology care in Gujarat’s Saurashtra region. Established with an investment of approximately ₹39 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), the facility is set to address regional healthcare imbalances and cater to an estimated catchment population of 1.54 crore people across Saurashtra and Kutch, including Rajkot, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Porbandar, Bhavnagar, and Morbi.

Addressing the gathering, Nadda emphasised that timely medical intervention is critical in oncological treatment and reiterated the government's commitment that no citizen should be deprived of quality cancer care due to geographic or financial constraints. "Cancer imposes a severe medical, emotional, social, and financial burden on patients and their families. This advanced facility will particularly bring immense relief to the people of Saurashtra and Kutch, who earlier had to travel long distances to cities like Ahmedabad and Mumbai for specialised radiotherapy treatment," Nadda said.

Expansion of Healthcare Infrastructure

The Union Minister highlighted the expansion of tertiary healthcare under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noting that the country has advanced from having just one AIIMS in New Delhi to 18 operational institutes out of 22 sanctioned. Stressing prevention and early detection, Nadda shared that over 37.7 crore people have been screened for oral cancer through Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, leading to the detection of approximately 2.5 lakh cases. Additionally, 17.7 crore women have been screened for breast cancer (around 95,000 cases detected) and 9.8 crore women for cervical cancer (about one lakh cases detected).

He further noted that under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), eligible beneficiaries will receive cancer treatment at the new facility free of cost, while others will be provided treatment at highly subsidised rates.

Advanced Medical Technology

The newly inaugurated department is equipped with state-of-the-art medical technology, including a High Energy Linear Accelerator (LINAC), a Wide Bore CT Simulator, and a High Dose Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy Unit. The LINAC enables millimetre-level precision therapies such as Intensity Modulated Radiotherapy (IMRT), Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy (VMAT), Image Guided Radiotherapy (IGRT), and Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy (SBRT).

Speaking on the occasion, Gujarat Minister of State for Health Praful Pansheriya expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Government for enhancing healthcare infrastructure in Saurashtra. Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava highlighted key policy interventions under the National Health Policy 2017, the expansion of over 1.8 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, and government efforts to make life-saving oncology medicines affordable through AMRIT pharmacies and basic customs duty exemptions.

The event was also attended by Members of Parliament Parshottambhai Rupala and Kesridevsinh Jhala, AIIMS Rajkot President J.S. Titiyal, Executive Director L.N. Dorairajan, and senior officials from the Union Health Ministry and the state administration.

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