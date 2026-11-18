J&K DGP Nalin Prabhat declared local terror recruitment nearly zero after security forces neutralized LeT commander Lateef Bhat in Kulgam, marking the end of the last active local terrorist in the Union Territory.

J&K Local Terror Recruitment Down to Near Zero Says DGP Nalin Prabhat

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat announced on Wednesday that local terrorist recruitment across the Union Territory has been brought down to "nearly zero" over the past two years, following the neutralisation of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Lateef Bhat—the last remaining active local terrorist—in an encounter in Kulgam district. Addressing the sustained crackdown on terror outfits, DGP Prabhat revealed that only two Kashmiri youths had joined the LeT in the last two years, and both have now been eliminated by security forces.

"Over the past two years, we have brought local terrorist recruitment in Jammu and Kashmir down to nearly zero. Only two Kashmiri youths had joined Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in these two years; Umar Nisar was neutralised in Kulgam two days ago, and the last remaining active local terrorist, Lateef Bhat, was neutralised in Kulgam today," Prabhat stated. Highlighting the broader campaign to dismantle the terror infrastructure, the DGP noted that coordinated actions under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) have severely crippled terrorist support networks. "We have been fighting Pakistan-sponsored terrorism for the past 35 years. Under the leadership of PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, we are dismantling the entire terror ecosystem. Under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 240 accused were arrested in 2025 and 210 so far this year, while 155 properties linked to terrorists were attached in 2025 and 122 this year. I salute our 1,623 martyrs who inspire us every day," he added.

According to police sources, LeT commander Lateef Bhat was cornered during a joint operation in Kulgam on Wednesday. Trapped inside a mosque, Bhat was repeatedly offered opportunities to surrender by security forces, which he refused before being neutralised. Officials confirmed that the operation was executed with precision, ensuring zero damage to the mosque. The neutralisation of Bhat and his associate Umar Nisar Dar—who was killed in a separate Kulgam encounter on Monday—delivers a decisive blow to the perpetrators of recent attacks on security personnel. On Tuesday, J-K Police released CCTV footage revealing that on November 10, Dar and Bhat had jointly conducted reconnaissance across Mir Baar, Akhran, Hablish, and Kilam to identify targets and plan an attack on Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

Following news of the successful operation, members of the Dogra Front held celebrations by playing drums and distributing sweets. Speaking on the occasion, Dogra Front President Ashok Gupta hailed the forces for avenging recent attacks, while mourning the loss of two Special Police Officers (SPOs) in Kishtwar. "Regarding Abdul Latif Bhat, the honourable Home Minister is saying that he was the last major militant. The security forces have avenged the Kulgam attack that happened on them—two more are still remaining—and I am celebrating the revenge taken today. Today is a day of celebration, though the celebration has been dampened because two SPOs from Kishtwar lost their lives," Gupta said. Taking aim at political critics and demanding accountability for local overground supporters, Gupta added, "I want to state strongly that for this final goal we have achieved, there definitely should have been drums and festivities, and I am trying to celebrate it by playing drums and distributing sweets like barfi and peda. Yet, I want to clarify one thing: who are the locals involved with them? Who is behind them? Which politicians are associated with them? Whenever the Army, BSF, or Police does good work, the Congress only sees flaws in it. The people of India are not going to forgive them, and they will be completely wiped out in the upcoming elections; this is my appeal to the public."