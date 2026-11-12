J&K Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary condemned a terrorist attack in Kulgam that left three CRPF personnel injured. He expressed concern over the incident and emphasized the long-standing impact of terrorism and political changes on the region.

J&K Deputy CM Condemns Kulgam Terror Attack

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Wednesday condemned the terror attack in which some security personnel were injured and wished them a speedy recovery. "Unfortunate that another attack has taken place, in which some of our security personnel have been injured. I hope they recover quickly, return home and resume their duties," Choudhary told reporters.

He said terrorism has caused immense damage to Jammu and Kashmir over the years, claiming the lives of many young people and security personnel. "Terrorism has caused damage to Jammu and Kashmir over the years. Many young people and security personnel have lost their lives. The National Conference has also made great sacrifices, losing its leaders, ministers, MLAs and party workers..." he said.

Concerns Over Regional Stability

Choudhary further said the biggest loss for the people of Jammu and Kashmir was the removal of statehood and special status, adding that the suffering of the people has still not ended. "The biggest loss was the removal of our statehood and special status. The people of Jammu and Kashmir have suffered enormously, and it has still not ended," he added.

Details of the CRPF Attack

Earlier on Wednesday, three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured after unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire on security personnel deployed at a checkpoint in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir in the afternoon, CRPF officials said. The incident took place at around 2:15 pm when the assailants fired at the CRPF personnel before fleeing the spot. The injured personnel were shifted to a hospital in Anantnag district for treatment.

The official said that the naka where the attack took place is around 4 km from the National Highway. Of the three injured CRPF personnel, two have minor injuries while the third is slightly serious, the official said. The injured CRPF personnel have been identified as Head Constable Somveer Singh and Constables Rakesh Dass and Santosh Chandru. Chandru, a resident of West Bengal, sustained injuries to his abdomen and spine, and his condition is stated to be slightly serious. Constable Rakesh Dass, who hails from Assam, suffered a bullet injury to his leg, while Head Constable Somveer Singh, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, sustained a bullet injury to his arm. Both are stated to be stable.

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