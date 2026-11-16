J&K Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary demanded the BJP set a deadline for ending militancy, arguing the region's statehood and status were sacrificed for security that remains elusive amid ongoing encounters in Kulgam.

J&K Deputy CM Challenges BJP to Provide Deadline for Ending Militancy

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary questioned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on when the "last" militant would be eliminated from the region and demanded that the party provide a deadline for the complete eradication of militancy. Speaking in Jammu, Choudhary said Jammu and Kashmir has suffered immensely due to militancy, pointing out that the region's statehood was dismantled, it was converted into a Union Territory, and its special status was revoked on the premise that these steps would lead to the elimination of the very last militant.

"I have pointed out that Jammu and Kashmir has suffered immensely due to this militancy. We lost our statehood; we lost our special status. All of this was done on the premise that it would lead to the elimination of the very last militant in Jammu and Kashmir. Yet, since these changes, the dismantling of our statehood, its conversion into a Union Territory, and the revocation of our special status, we are left asking the BJP: when exactly will that 'last' militant be eliminated?" Choudhary said.

Rejecting what he termed "piecemeal" reports of militants being killed, the J&K Deputy Chief Minister reiterated the demand for complete eradication of militancy and pressed the BJP for a timeline. "They keep reporting that 'two more have been killed'—but we don't want to hear about 'two more' here and there. If you have demanded such a massive sacrifice from the people of J&K, then we don't want to hear about these piecemeal losses; we want militancy completely eradicated from Jammu and Kashmir. The BJP must provide us with a deadline," he added.

Meanwhile, an unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter that broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Laroo area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, police said. Security forces have recovered the body of the slain terrorist along with a weapon from the encounter site. "One body, along with a weapon, has been retrieved. Confirmation will be made only after identification by the family," a Jammu and Kashmir Police official said.

The encounter broke out on Monday after a joint team of security forces launched a cordon and search operation following inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area. As the forces approached the suspected hideout, the terrorists opened fire, triggering a fierce gunfight.