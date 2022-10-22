Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    J&K: 15 new caste groups to get reservation benefits after govt redraws social caste list

    The social caste list was redrawn in response to the recommendations of the Jammu and Kashmir Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Commission, which the J&K Government established in 2020.
     

    J-K: 15 new caste groups to get reservation benefits as govt redraws social caste list - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 22, 2022, 5:33 PM IST

    The Jammu and Kashmir government issued an order on Saturday to redraw the social caste list, adding 15 new classes under the J&K Reservation Act. The new classes include Jats, West Pakistani Refugees, Gorkhas, Wagheys, and Pony Walas.

    Social castes receive 4 per cent reservation in government jobs under Jammu and Kashmir's reservation rules.

    The newly added classes include the Waghey (Chopan) community, the Ghirath/Bhati/Chang community, the Jat community, the Saini community, the Markabans/PonyWalas community, the Sochi community, the Christian Biradari (converted from Hindu Valmiki), the Sunar/Swarankar Teeli (Hindu Teeli along with already existing Muslim Teli), the Perna/Kouro (Kaurav) community. 

    It has also made some changes to the existing social castes by changing their names. Following the notification, potters (Kumahars), shoe repairers (without the use of machines), Bangies Khakrobes (Sweepers), barbers, washermen, and Dooms have been replaced by Kumahars, Mochi, Bangies Khakrobes, Hajjam Atrai, Dhobi, and Dooms, respectively (excluding SCs).

    The social caste list was redrawn in response to the recommendations of the Jammu and Kashmir Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Commission, which the J&K Government established in 2020. The three-member panel is led by former High Court Judge G. D Sharma.

    Another significant change in the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Rules is the replacement of the words "Pahari Speaking People (PSP)" with "Pahari Ethnic People."

    Also Read: Climate change led to increase in Jammu and Kashmir's average mean temperature in last 28 years: Report

    Also Read: J&K: Legal actions against those justifying innocent citizen killings, says LG Sinha

    Also Read: Fresh leaked 'audio clip' adds new twist to Jayalalithaa's death probe: Report

    Last Updated Oct 22, 2022, 5:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cyclone Sitrang: Low-pressure area over sea intensifies into depression; storm to be formed by October 24 AJR

    Cyclone Sitrang: Low-pressure area over sea intensifies into depression; storm to be formed by October 24

    Noida Gang secretly films couples at OYO hotel rooms; four held - adt

    Noida: Gang secretly films couples at OYO hotel rooms; four held

    Jharkhand: 26-year-old techie gang-raped in Chaibasa, 12 detained AJR

    Jharkhand: 26-year-old techie gang-raped in Chaibasa, 12 detained

    Jacqueline Fernandez's interim bail extended till November 10 in extortion case; check details AJR

    Jacqueline Fernandez's interim bail extended till November 10 in extortion case; check details

    Military chopper crash: Search and rescue mission concludes as official recover fifth and last body AJR

    Military chopper crash: Search and rescue mission concludes as official recover fifth and last body

    Recent Stories

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: NZ's 'Superman' Phillips stuns with flying catch against Australia; fans go berserk snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: NZ's 'Superman' Phillips stuns with flying catch against Australia; fans go berserk

    Cyclone Sitrang: Low-pressure area over sea intensifies into depression; storm to be formed by October 24 AJR

    Cyclone Sitrang: Low-pressure area over sea intensifies into depression; storm to be formed by October 24

    5 ways to keep your child's mental health in check sur

    5 ways to keep your child's mental health in check

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, AUS vs NZ: Williamson pleased with clinical show; Finch admits Kiwis outplayed them snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, AUS vs NZ: Williamson pleased with clinical show; Finch admits Kiwis outplayed them

    Noida Gang secretly films couples at OYO hotel rooms; four held - adt

    Noida: Gang secretly films couples at OYO hotel rooms; four held

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon
    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    Video Icon
    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank snt

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank

    Video Icon
    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash AJR

    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash

    Video Icon