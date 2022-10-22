J&K: 15 new caste groups to get reservation benefits after govt redraws social caste list

The social caste list was redrawn in response to the recommendations of the Jammu and Kashmir Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Commission, which the J&K Government established in 2020.

The Jammu and Kashmir government issued an order on Saturday to redraw the social caste list, adding 15 new classes under the J&K Reservation Act. The new classes include Jats, West Pakistani Refugees, Gorkhas, Wagheys, and Pony Walas.

Social castes receive 4 per cent reservation in government jobs under Jammu and Kashmir's reservation rules.

The newly added classes include the Waghey (Chopan) community, the Ghirath/Bhati/Chang community, the Jat community, the Saini community, the Markabans/PonyWalas community, the Sochi community, the Christian Biradari (converted from Hindu Valmiki), the Sunar/Swarankar Teeli (Hindu Teeli along with already existing Muslim Teli), the Perna/Kouro (Kaurav) community.

It has also made some changes to the existing social castes by changing their names. Following the notification, potters (Kumahars), shoe repairers (without the use of machines), Bangies Khakrobes (Sweepers), barbers, washermen, and Dooms have been replaced by Kumahars, Mochi, Bangies Khakrobes, Hajjam Atrai, Dhobi, and Dooms, respectively (excluding SCs).

The social caste list was redrawn in response to the recommendations of the Jammu and Kashmir Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Commission, which the J&K Government established in 2020. The three-member panel is led by former High Court Judge G. D Sharma.

Another significant change in the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Rules is the replacement of the words "Pahari Speaking People (PSP)" with "Pahari Ethnic People."

