J&K: Legal actions against those justifying innocent citizen killings, says LG Sinha

Several Kashmiri migrant pandit organisations expressed concern about ongoing terrorist targeted killings in the Valley and proposed a fact-finding delegation to assess the situation.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha lashed out on Friday at those "attempting to jeopardise communal harmony" in the Valley, threatening strict action against them. The remarks came in the aftermath of several civilian killings, which sparked protests throughout the Union Territory. Terrorists killed one Kashmiri Pandit farmer and two non-local labourers from Uttar Pradesh in the last two weeks.

"We're keeping an eye out for elements attempting to undermine communal harmony. Some people use self-interest to justify the killing of innocent citizens. If anyone jeopardises the nation's integrity through their words or actions, legal action will be taken," Sinha warned.

On Tuesday, several Kashmiri migrant pandit organisations expressed concern about the Valley's ongoing targeted killings by terrorists and proposed a fact-finding delegation to assess the situation. Earlier this week, a group of people protested the killing of Kashmiri Pandits farmer Puran Krishan Bhat outside the Hurriyat Conference office.

Outside his ancestral house in the Chowdhary Gund region of south Kashmir's Shopian district, where he had gone to tend to his orchards, terrorists shot and killed Bhat. On Sunday, Bhat was cremated in Jammu. On Sunday evenings, candlelight marches were held across the Valley to protest the killing.

"We have increased our efforts to crush terrorists and the ecosystem that supports terrorism, and we have granted security forces complete independence. Terrorism is a curse on civilisation. People from all walks of life must band together to condemn heinous acts and eradicate terror and its components," said Sinha on Tuesday, condemning the killing of two labourers in a grenade attack by terrorists in Shopian.

Also Read: Jammu and Kashmir administration asks Mehbooba Mufti to vacate her official bungalow in Srinagar: Report

Also Read: Jammu and Kashmir: SIA conducts raid at social media user's home for publishing anti-India content

Also Read: PM Modi to once again celebrate Diwali with soldiers, to visit Kedarnath and Badrinath