    Fresh leaked 'audio clip' adds new twist to Jayalalithaa's death probe: Report

    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 20, 2022, 2:44 PM IST

    A leaked audio clip which is allegedly said to be of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa is now making rounds on social media. This comes after the Arumugasamy Commission's report was tabled in the state assembly.

    In the audio clip, that said to be of former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa, can be heard being treated in a hospital. It can also be heard that the former CM getting angry, coughing continuously and alleging that she is not being treated properly.

    The Arumugasamy Commission report called for an investigation against Jayalalithaa's close aide Sasikala, her relative Dr Shiva Kumar, former Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar and former Health Secretary Radhakrishnan.

    Sasikala responded that the report was based on speculation and was politicising Jayalalithaa's death.

    The expelled AIADMK leader responded to the Arumughaswamy inquiry committee report, saying, "I deny all the allegations leveled against me in the report. I have never interfered with Jayalalithaa's medical treatment. I am ready to face the investigation."

    Meanwhile, another video from 2017 has gone viral after Dr Richard Beale held a press conference in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

    In the video, Dr Richard Beale can be heard stating that it was a tricky balance in the beginning. Sasikala asked whether it was necessary for Jayalalithaa to go abroad for treatment.

    The doctor said that she must go and they agreed. However, the former CM allegedly decided not to go abroad for treatment.

    The Arumugasamy Commission's report has also raised questions about Jayalalithaa's time of death. It is allegedly said that the time of death is being delayed by an hour, angiography not being performed and Sasikala intervening with the treatment.

    Last Updated Oct 20, 2022, 2:44 PM IST
