The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) celebrated the 12th International Day of Yoga uniquely by conducting yoga sessions aboard vessels sailing on the Brahmaputra River across Assam, bringing together officials and the local community.

The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) celebrated the 12th International Day of Yoga in a unique riverine setting by conducting yoga sessions aboard vessels sailing on the Brahmaputra River across Assam. At Pandu in Guwahati, IWAI officials, employees and yoga enthusiasts boarded the tugs MPT Sukhdev and HPT B.R. Ambedkar, where participants performed the Common Yoga Protocol while cruising on National Waterway-2 (River Brahmaputra).

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Similar celebrations were organised at Jogighopa aboard WB Saffron, while yoga sessions were also held aboard WB Iris and WB Tansy at Bogibeel in Dibrugarh. The initiative brought together IWAI personnel and members of the local community, reflecting the growing acceptance of yoga as a way of life while showcasing the potential and natural beauty of India's inland waterways.

Harmony Between Well-being and Nature

Speaking on the occasion, Prabin Bora, Director (I/C), Regional Office Guwahati, IWAI, said, "Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yoga has become a global movement for health and well-being. Inspired by the guidance of Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, IWAI is proud to celebrate International Day of Yoga in a manner that reflects our unique identity as custodians of the country's inland waterways."

He added, conducting yoga sessions aboard vessels on the Brahmaputra symbolises the harmony between human well-being and nature, while reinforcing the message of a healthy, sustainable and inclusive future.

Theme: 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing'

Observed this year under the theme 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', the celebrations highlighted the importance of yoga in promoting physical fitness, mental wellness and holistic living, while underscoring the deep connection between India's rivers and its cultural traditions.

The 12th International Day of Yoga was observed across India and around the world on Sunday under the theme 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', which emphasises the role of yoga in promoting healthy and active living at every stage of life. The United Nations proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga in 2014. (ANI)