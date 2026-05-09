The IUML and VCK have extended unconditional support to Joseph Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). With the backing of five parties, the TVK-led coalition's strength has reached 121, crossing the 118 majority mark to form a government.

IUML Support Pushes TVK Past Majority Mark

In a boost to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's efforts to form a government in Tamil Nadu, IUML on Saturday extended its "unconditional support", taking the total number of parties supporting TVK to five. IUML has extended unconditional support to TVK to form a government in the state. The strength of TVK legislatures and parties supporting it has gone up to 121.

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TVK has the support of Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK and IUML. While Congress has five MLAs, CPI, CPI(M), VCK and IUML have two MLAs each.

The letter to Governor, written by IUML leaders SSB Syed Farooq Basha and AM Shahjahan, conveyed party's "unconditional support" to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam led by Joseph Vijay for forming government in Tamil Nadu The letter said the support is being conveyed "in the interest of stable, secular and democratic governance" for the people of Tamil Nadu.

VCK Also Confirms Support

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Saturday also received the support of VCK's two MLAs and inched closer to forming a coalition government in Tamil Nadu. Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol. Thirumavalavan gave official confirmation letter to Aadhav Arjuna, TVK General Secretary- Election Campaign Management, and extended the party's support to TVK to form a government in the state. VCK's unconditional support has paved the way for formation of TVK-led government in the state.

The Numbers for Majority

TVK chief Vijay is expected to meet Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar with all letters of support he has received. TVK, which won 108 seats in its spectacular debut in the assembly polls, earlier had the support of Congress, CPI, CPI(M) and VCK, taking total tally to 119. The majority mark in 234 member-House is 118.

TVK chief Vijay has won from two seats and will resign from one seat, taking the effective strength of the party to 107 and of assembly to 233.

VCK chief Thirumavalavan wrote a letter to Tamil Nadu Governor stating that the party has extended support to the TVK. "This support is extended pursuant to the results of the General Assembly Elections held for the State of Tamil Nadu on 23rd April 2026, and is being conveyed in the interest of stable and democratic governance for the people of Tamil Nadu. I request Your Excellency to take on record my unconditional support," the letter said.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore said TVK has reached the majority mark with help of supporting parties. "118 reached," he said.

A New Political Era in Tamil Nadu

TVK emerged as the single largest party in the assembly elections with 108 seats but remained short of the majority mark. Vijay has met Tamil Nadu Governor but had not been invited to form government as he did not have "official numbers" for majority support.

After he takes oath, Vijay will become the first leader outside the DMK and AIADMK formations to head a government in Tamil Nadu since 1967. (ANI)