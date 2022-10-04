Indian Railways update: 218 trains cancelled on October 4; check full list

Passengers who have booked tickets on the cancelled trains can get a refund in full. Those who have booked ticket(s) via the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website will get the booking amount refunded to the account from which it was debited at the time of booking.

The Indian Railways, on Tuesday, October 4, cancelled 218 trains for reasons ranging from maintenance to operational issues. While 26 were partially cancelled, 13 have been source-changed, and 13 have been terminated shortly. The cancelled train list includes trains from several Indian cities like Varanasi, Asansol and Pune. The Railways has cited reasons ranging from derailment to maintenance and operational issues for the train cancellation.

The list of trains that have been cancelled on October 4 includes:

List Of Cancelled Trains on October 4

01535 01536 01537 01538 01605 01606 01607 01608 01609 01610 01885 01886 03085 03086 03087 03094 03289 03592 04551 04552 04601 04602 04647 04648 04685 04686 04699 04700 05031 05032 05091 05092 05334 05366 05453 05454 05459 05460 06977 06980 07795 07906 07907 09082 09108 09109 09110 09113 09175 09176 09349 09350 09391 09392 09393 09394 09395 09396 09484 09570 10101 10102 11039 11041 11266 11652 11801 11802 12135 13345 13346 14203 14204 14213 14214 18235 20948 20949 22124 22166 22441 22442 31215 31216 31217 31218 31219 31220 31224 31225 31226 31227 31228 31229 31230 31231 31411 31413 31414 31416 31417 31423 31424 31425 31432 31518 31602 31613 31711 31712 31802 31813 31821 32225 32229 33363 33366 33401 33402 33411 33412 33421 33422 33433 33436 33521 33526 33615 33620 33801 33802 34127 34128 34353 34356 34360 34415 34418 34419 34420 34501 34601 34615 34616 34617 34618 34628 34629 36011 36012 36033 36034 36081 36082 37011 37012 37013 37014 37041 37042 37043 37044 37045 37046 37051 37202 37211 37216 37217 37223 37225 37230 37233 37234 37246 37247 37253 37256 37305 37306 37307 37308 37319 37327 37330 37338 37343 37348 37411 37412 37415 37416 37529 37611 37614 37657 37658 37731 37732 37782 37783 37785 37786 38036 38103 38104 38105 38106 38303 38308 38312 38313 38410 38417 38434 38445 38911 38916

Those who booked their tickets from the ticket counter at Railways stations need to bring their ticket to the reservation centre to claim the refund.

